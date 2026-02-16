‘Daawat-e-Deccan’ Celebrates Nizam’s Royal Cuisine at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel
A specially curated popup showcasing timeless Deccani recipes, featuring the iconic Haleem and authentic Nizami cuisine, served for lunch and dinner at Feast
Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel invites connoisseurs of regional Indian cuisine to embark on a royal culinary journey with Daawat-e-Deccan, a five-day food festival celebrating the timeless flavours of the Deccan region. Running from February 18 to 22, 2026, the festival will be hosted at Feast, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant, and will be available for both lunch and dinner.
Curated by in-house Chef SK Quadri, Daawat-e-Deccan pays homage to the rich culinary legacy of Hyderabad - where Mughlai, Persian, and South Indian influences come together in a cuisine defined by slow cooking, aromatic spices, and indulgent depth of flavour. Once patronised by the Nizams, Deccani cuisine is as much about heritage as it is about craft.
Chef SK Quadri has trained intensively under Hamida Begum, the masterchef of Nizami cuisine in Hyderabad, and began his career with Sheraton Hyderabad, where he has been imparting his Hyderabadi cuisine expertise and bringing the authentic taste of the Deccan to diners. With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, this festival offers a meaningful culinary beginning for those observing the fast, presenting dishes that have long been part of iftar traditions in Hyderabad.
The specially curated menu features an array of traditional favourites, including smoky, spice-laden kebabs, the iconic Haleem - slow-cooked to perfection - and classic preparations such as Nihari and Korma, known for their robust gravies and layered complexity. Guests can also savour Lukmi, Hyderabad’s beloved savoury pastry, paired with Mohabbat ka Sharbat, a refreshing traditional beverage that beautifully balances the richness of the meal.
Chef SK Quadri brings authenticity to the forefront, recreating time-honoured recipes while presenting them in a contemporary format suited to today’s discerning diner. Adding to the experience, Feast will be adorned with Hyderabadi-inspired décor, evoking the grandeur of the Nizams’ royal courts.
Date: February 18 - 22, 2026
Price: INR 2800 all-inclusive
Timings: Lunch: 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm | Dinner: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Venue: Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel
Reservations: +91 8977060212