‘Daawat-e-Deccan’ Celebrates Nizam’s Royal Cuisine at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel invites connoisseurs of regional Indian cuisine to embark on a royal culinary journey with Daawat-e-Deccan, a five-day food festival celebrating the timeless flavours of the Deccan region. Running from February 18 to 22, 2026, the festival will be hosted at Feast, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant, and will be available for both lunch and dinner.

Curated by in-house Chef SK Quadri, Daawat-e-Deccan pays homage to the rich culinary legacy of Hyderabad - where Mughlai, Persian, and South Indian influences come together in a cuisine defined by slow cooking, aromatic spices, and indulgent depth of flavour. Once patronised by the Nizams, Deccani cuisine is as much about heritage as it is about craft.

Nihari, a heritage recipe, brought to life at Daawat-e-Deccan. (Photo by arrangement)

Chef SK Quadri has trained intensively under Hamida Begum, the masterchef of Nizami cuisine in Hyderabad, and began his career with Sheraton Hyderabad, where he has been imparting his Hyderabadi cuisine expertise and bringing the authentic taste of the Deccan to diners. With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, this festival offers a meaningful culinary beginning for those observing the fast, presenting dishes that have long been part of iftar traditions in Hyderabad.