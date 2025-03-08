Indriya expands national footprint and enters the Southern market with its first store in Hyderabad

Indriya, the jewellery brand from Aditya Birla Group, marks a significant milestone in its national journey, with its expansion into South India, debuting in Hyderabad. With plans to open more stores in Hyderabad and across the region, this move aligns with the brand’s ambitious goal of establishing 100 stores nationwide by FY26.

Hyderabad has long been synonymous with exquisite jewellery, reflecting its royal legacy and deep-rooted cultural heritage. Known as the City of Pearls, the city has been a historic hub for fine craftsmanship, celebrated for its intricate Kundan and Polki designs as well as the timeless allure of Basra pearls. With its long-standing reverence for craftsmanship, it continues to be a destination where tradition meets elegance, keeping its rich jewellery legacy alive.

