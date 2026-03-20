Hyderabad Gets Most Balanced Sleep, Finds Study

Sleep is essential for the human brain to function properly in terms of thinking, emotional balance, and physical well-being. It helps in reducing the mental stress as well.

According to the latest surveys, the urban landscapes of our nation are experiencing several changes in sleep habits, and these trends are contributing to poor sleep quality. Sleep is also important because it not only relaxes our body and mind but also supports our immune system in keeping diseases and other ailments, such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and obesity, at bay.

A recent example can be taken into account where a doctor from Nagpur died due to a heart attack, even though he was fit and healthy. Dr. Chandrashekhar Pakhmode was a healthy individual who passed away even after having a clean ECG just three days prior to his demise.

Another cardiologist from Bengaluru, Dr. Ranjan Shetty, has stated that due to high stress, long working hours, and sleep deprivation, cardiac arrest can occur even when cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, and ECG readings are normal.

As per Wakefit’s Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2026, the report analyzed over 2,500 responses, capturing sleep habits across Indian cities. The demographics included people from all age groups with different lifestyles.

According to the findings, dependency on mobile phones and other digital gadgets continues to disrupt sleep patterns. An estimated 87.6% of people reported using their phones before bedtime. The report also highlights that late bedtimes, insomnia, and daytime drowsiness have increased compared to the previous year, which is a serious concern.

Chennai — Most disciplined sleepers in India

Hyderabad — The most balanced sleeping city

Gurugram — The resilient sleeper city

Bengaluru — The sleep paradox

New Delhi — Increase in sleeping difficulties

Kolkata — The late-night city

Mumbai — As expected, the most sleep-deprived city in India





Chennai: Chennai takes the number one spot with the lowest recorded late-bedtime rate, constituting around 48.8%. It also has the lowest late wake-up rate at 23.8% compared to other major cities. However, around 62% of people reported not having quality sleep, while overall insomnia concerns remain relatively low at 32.1%. This suggests that Chennai is a relatively punctual city.

Hyderabad: Following Chennai, Hyderabad stands second. Although it is known for offering various late-night experiences such as eateries and other spots, this has not significantly affected sleep habits, with only 42% of people reporting late bedtimes and 31% indicating concerns regarding insomnia.

Gurugram: Gurugram secures the third spot, with a younger workforce striving to maintain proper schedules while also sustaining healthier sleep patterns.

Bengaluru: It secures fourth place in the overall ranking, raising concerns regarding its fast-paced work culture. Around 36.3% reported sleeping after midnight, and 54% stated that they do not feel rested upon waking, indicating poor sleep quality.

New Delhi: New Delhi has recorded the highest late wake-up rate in the nation at 45%, along with around 32% of residents reporting concerns related to insomnia.

Kolkata: Kolkata is considered a late-night city, securing the sixth rank with 75.5% reporting late bedtimes and around 53.1% experiencing disturbed sleep cycles. People often sleep after midnight while waking up early, which can become a serious health hazard if this lifestyle continues in the long run.

Mumbai: Mumbai ranks last, with around 76.5% of participants reporting late bedtimes, 42.5% reporting late wake-ups, and 62.6% not experiencing quality sleep. Additionally, 60% reported feeling sleepy during work hours, indicating significant sleep deprivation.





From this analysis, it is evident that dependency on digital screens, such as late-night binge-watching and doom-scrolling on social media, has affected a large portion of the population’s ability to sleep at a reasonable time. Furthermore, night shifts and long working hours also contribute significantly to sleep deprivation.





The article has been authored by Naga Adithya, interning with Deccan Chronicle