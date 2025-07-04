On the Go Will Take Art Beyond Metro Walls: Gitanjali Maini

How do you balance showcasing traditional Indian art with promoting contemporary artists at Gallery G?

It’s about dialogue, not division. Traditional forms carry memory, while contemporary voices reflect the now. At Gallery G, we create spaces where both coexist — enriching each other, rather than competing. What inspired the ‘On the Go’ initiative, and how do you select the artists and artworks for each exhibition? On the Go was born out of a desire to decentralize art — to take it beyond metro walls. For each edition, we curate based on context: the city’s cultural mood, the energy of the moment, and a mix of legacy and freshness that invites discovery.





Can you share more about your work as Managing Trustee and how you are ensuring maestro Ravi Varma’s legacy endures?

Ravi Varma’s legacy deserves both reverence and rigour. As Managing Trustee, I focus on historical accuracy, conservation, and public engagement. Ten years into the Foundation’s journey, we continue to make his work accessible — with context, care, and scholarship.

How does Gallery G identify and nurture new talent in the Indian art scene?

We listen. We observe. And we stay curious. Emerging artists are mentored not just in skill, but in building sustainable careers — with an emphasis on originality, discipline, and understanding their place in the larger art narrative. What are some of the standout pieces or artists in the Hyderabad edition of On the Go? S. M. Pandit’s grand compositions, Avinash Veeraraghavan’s layered digital narratives, and Ganapati Hegde’s vivid folkloric energy are definite highlights. Each work here holds its own — visually striking, yet quietly immersive. How do events like the special talk with Manu S. Pillai contribute to the overall experience of the exhibition? They offer depth. Manu’s storytelling brings historical nuance that complements the visual experience. Talks like these turn exhibitions into living conversations — where art, history, and audience engage meaningfully.



