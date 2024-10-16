Indian Couples Choose newly launched ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’ for Unforgettable Destination Weddings Across the Globe

New Delhi: Shangri-La Group is set to revolutionise the world of luxury Indian weddings with the grand unveiling of ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La,’ an extraordinary wedding service designed to deliver breathtaking, culturally rich celebrations around the globe. Launching at the newly transformed ballroom at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, this personalized service weaves together timeless traditions, prolific settings, and Shangri-La’s world-renowned hospitality, promising couples an unforgettable journey of love and celebration.

Bandhan by Shangri-La’ elevates the art of weddings, offering meticulously curated experiences that are a perfect blend of elegance and cultural authenticity. With a global portfolio of over 90 hotels and resorts —New Delhi, Bengaluru, Muscat, Colombo, and Istanbul—stand out as the most coveted locations for Indian couples to celebrate their nuptials.

As part of the personalised Bandhan service offering, couples benefit from a dedicated wedding specialist at each participating property who will take care of their every need, a celebratory gift from the hotel, attractive room and suite rates for the wedding couple and their guests, etc.

From the regal splendour of India, to the vibrant allure of Istanbul, the coastal charm of Sri Lanka, and the majestic vistas of Muscat, Shangri-La’s global selection of exquisite venues allows couples to celebrate their love in iconic destinations. Whether it's a private beachside exchange of vows, or an impressive ballroom extravaganza, each wedding crafted under ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’ is destined to be an unforgettable celebration.

For Indian couples dreaming of their special day, Shangri-La hotels and resorts offer a captivating array of fascinating destinations, each radiating its unique appeal. Imagine the refined elegance of Shangri- La Eros New Delhi, where ancient rituals meet contemporary luxury, turning each ceremony into an incredible celebration. Or the sophisticated and contemporary Shangri-La Bengaluru, where every detail is bespoke, designed to mirror the unique journey of each couple. Meanwhile in Muscat, the stunning Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, framed by the rugged Hajar mountains and the shimmering Gulf of Oman offers sprawling outdoor venues, from verdant gardens to outstanding amphitheatres, perfect for those who dream of a backdrop of dramatic cliffs or tranquil ocean views. At Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul, couples are captivated by the breathtaking beauty of the Bosphorus river, where each wedding becomes an eternal celebration, enriched by the hotel’s elegant venues and curated services. For those enchanted by the exotic, Shangri-La Colombo, located between the Galle Face Green promenade and Beira Lake, offers stunning Indian Ocean views and a variety of wedding venues. From the grand, pillar-less Main Ballroom to the elegant Lotus Ballroom with glittering chandeliers, and options like the intimate Spice Rooms or the Level 4 Lawn for outdoor celebrations, every wedding is crafted by dedicated specialists for an unforgettable experience.

‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’ promises to immerse couples in a world where every detail is thoughtfully considered—from selecting the most exclusive venues and crafting exquisite décor, to offering the finest gourmet delights and providing luxurious accommodation. Whether it’s a vibrant mehndi ceremony, a meaningful haldi, or a spectacular sangeet, Shangri-La’s wedding service ensures every moment reflects the couple’s unique love story, impeccably blending age-old rituals with modern elegance.

Partners who will be joining hands with Shangri-La for this grand celebration include Tarun Tahiliani (Trousseau Partner), Tailor Made Experiences (Wedding Planner Partner), Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (Jewellery Partner), Dewar's Experiences (Beverage and Entertainment Partner), Occasion Xperts(Wedding Decorator Partner), Kilta Coffee Co. (Coffee Partner), Khoya Mithai (Sweets Partner) and Expression India (Gifting Partner), ensuring that every element of the wedding is crafted to perfection with the finest expertise.

"We are excited to introduce ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La,’ a service that is designed to craft extraordinary wedding experiences, personalised down to the finest detail in key destinations that we know Indian couples desire," Chris McFall, VP Sales for India and The Middle East. "At Shangri-La, we believe that a wedding is more than just a ceremony—it’s a journey of love, an expression of destiny. With ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La,’ we curate weddings with meaning, where every ritual is brought to life in an elegant way. From the vibrant colours of a traditional mehndi, to the romance of an unforgettable honeymoon, we are here to make every couple’s dream wedding a reality."

Couples celebrating their love at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi can take advantage of the hotel’s newly reimagined ballroom. A masterpiece of contemporary design with state-of-the-art lighting and sound, this space has been meticulously crafted to host events of any scale, from intimate gatherings to lavish celebrations. The ballroom’s flexible layout, adorned with chic modern elements, creates the perfect canvas for dream weddings that is tailored to the couple’s vision. As part of the ‘Bandhan by Shangri- La’ service, couples also receive personalised attention from a dedicated wedding specialist, enjoy exclusive gifts, a choice of diverse menus crafted to suit every palate, special room and suite rates, and comprehensive support for pre and post-wedding events, ensuring every moment is seamlessly orchestrated.

Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager of Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, added, "Our newly reimagined ballroom is the ultimate venue for those seeking to celebrate their love in the luxurious setting. We are thrilled to showcase its stunning features at the launch event and to offer guests a first look at the unforgettable experiences ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’ has in store. This is the beginning of a new era in wedding excellence."

The highly anticipated launch event on October 23rd will offer an exclusive preview of the ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’ service and the ballroom’s exceptional features. Guests will experience live décor demonstrations, exquisite culinary tastings, and interactive showcases highlighting the signature elements of this groundbreaking offering.