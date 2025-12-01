Indian Army Turns Snow Into Cricket Pitch in Heartwarming Viral Clip

In one of the most startling and uncommon winter sports, troops of the Indian Army created their own cricket ground from a snow-covered high-altitude area recently, and the video of their impromptu match has warmed up India.

The caption that accompanied the upload was poignant: "Where the cold bites hardest, their laughter echoes the loudest." The words struck a chord with netizens as the video went viral in no time, garnering millions of views and thousands of heart-warming comments. Among the deluge of responses, the first to pour in from a well-known celebrity was that of actor Anupam Kher, who said, "Jai Ho." Other viewers saluted the undying optimism of the soldiers: "They melt their bones so we can warm our food peacefully," one comment read, while another asked everyone to "pray for the unknown soldiers fighting for you."

A clip shared on the official Instagram page of the Army captures a group of jawans playing cricket with their makeshift equipment-a spade serving as a bat and compacted snowballs standing in as the ball. The soldiers braved subzero temperatures, biting winds, and a landscape dusted white by falling snow with visible joy and camaraderie.

The video offers a lot more than just novelty in "snow-cricket" as it provides a deeper glimpse into life at India's remote frontiers. The conditions-frozen cold, potential altitude stress, and the isolation of remote posts-make the simple act of day-to-day existence a test of endurance. Yet, moments like these show how soldiers find joy and humanity even amid hardship.

This is not the first time the lighter side of the Indian Army has been on display. During winters in the past, soldiers have been seen playing volleyball, dancing, or simply frolicking in deep snow — bringing some semblance of normalcy and morale to otherwise tough deployments.

For many who watched, the video is an emotive reminder that behind uniforms and duty stands people with laughter, passion, and the universal love for India's favourite sport. When duty demands they stand guard in the coldest reaches of the nation-sometimes miles away from home-they still carry with them the simple joy of a bat on shoulder and a snowball in hand, and the thrill of the game. In a world often drawn to stories of hardship, this snowy cricket match is outstanding, not only as a viral video but also as a sign of perseverance, unity, and unbroken spirit.





The article has been authored by siftpreet kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle