Include Potassium-enriched Salt In Hypertension Guidelines: Experts

Hyderabad: International experts, driven by a comprehensive study, are advocating a crucial change in hypertension guidelines by pushing for the inclusion of low-sodium potassium-enriched salt.

Prof. Alta Schutte from the George Institute for Global Health, emphasised the urgency of the measure, stating, "Current clinical guidelines offer incomplete and inconsistent recommendations about the use of these salt substitutes.”

A doctor said: "As a society, we must prioritise availability and accessibility of low-sodium, potassium-enriched salts - at home, in restaurants, and in grocery stores. These products should not be marketed or priced as a luxury. Low-sodium, potassium-enriched salt can become the new default.”

In India, the daily salt consumption exceeds the WHO's recommended levels.

Dr Somnath Gupta, senior diabetologist, speaking about the importance of reducing sodium intake, said, "While an average Indian consumes about or more than 10g of salt per day, the WHO recommendation is less than 5g. This is known to prevent cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular disease and hypertension, among others."

Senior consultant physician Dr Dilip Gude stressed the benefits of low sodium intake for everyone but also raised a crucial concern about potential risks. He stated, "In subsets of patients with kidney disease and those with high levels of serum potassium from drugs and/or various etiologies need to be cautious as there may be an increased risk of arrhythmias/sudden cardiac death."

Prof. Vivekanand Jha addressed concerns about potassium-enriched salt impacting individuals with advanced kidney disease, while reassuring that, "In studies done so far, no serious problems have been reported due to the use of potassium-containing salt substitutes."

Diabetologist Dr Hamsa Rani highlighted the essential role of routine monitoring of sodium and potassium levels. She expressed concern over insufficient testing, and said that, "Unfortunately, these levels are not routinely tested, making it challenging to identify potential problems early on."

The symptoms of potassium deficiency, ranging from high blood pressure and constipation to muscle weakness and heart problems, need vigilant monitoring, she said.

"Patients might not be aware of the risks they face due to insufficient testing, leaving conditions like prolonged diarrhea or vomiting to silently contribute to potassium depletion," she added.

Dr Rani encouraged individuals to proactively discuss these concerns with their healthcare providers, advocating for a more comprehensive approach to preventive care. The hidden threats of low sodium and potassium levels may be lurking, but with informed conversations and a proactive mindset, patients can work together with their healthcare teams to ensure a more thorough and personalised approach to well-being, she said.

