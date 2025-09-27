IMC Ladies’ Wing Hosts Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition in Hyderabad

The IMC Ladies’ Wing marked a historic milestone by hosting the 38th edition of its Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition for the first time in Hyderabad at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. The two-day event (September 27–28) brought together dynamic women entrepreneurs from across India, showcasing excellence in fashion, jewellery, lifestyle, and design.



The grand inaugural ceremony was graced by chief guest Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods Ltd., who lauded the exhibition for empowering women-led enterprises and fostering innovation. Guest of honour Swapna Dutt Chalasani, acclaimed film producer and co-founder of Swapna Cinema, shared her inspiring journey in cinema and encouraged participants to pursue bold ideas.

This year’s décor featured a striking Tree of Life, inspired by legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma, celebrating women as embodiments of grace, strength, and resilience. The theme paid tribute to women who lead, nurture, and transform, making the exhibition a living canvas of vision and enterprise.





Addressing the gathering, IMC Ladies’ Wing President Rajyalakshmi Rao said, “My presidential theme is ‘Evolve to Excel’ – a belief that true growth comes from continuously adapting, learning, and rising higher. This exhibition embodies that very spirit.” She highlighted the journey of the exhibition from its roots in Mumbai nearly four decades ago to its expansion across India.

With over 100 curated stalls, the exhibition offered a vibrant display of craftsmanship and contemporary design, attracting enthusiastic visitors and making the Hyderabad debut a resounding success. The event reaffirmed the IMC Ladies’ Wing’s mission of creating meaningful opportunities for women entrepreneurs. As the City of Pearls celebrated creativity and enterprise, the IMC Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition left a lasting impression, inspiring women, celebrating innovation, and setting the stage for future landmark editions across India.



