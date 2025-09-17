IMC Ladies’ Wing Brings Its Landmark Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The IMC Ladies’ Wing proudly announces that its flagship event, the Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition—a highly successful platform in Mumbai for the last 38 years—will now travel to Hyderabad for the very first time.

The exhibition is scheduled for 27th and 28th September 2025 at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC City. A shining jewel in the crown of the IMC Ladies’ Wing, the Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition has, since its inception in 1987, set the benchmark for women-led enterprise in India. Over nearly four decades, it has evolved into a dynamic platform that celebrates innovation, resilience, and collaboration among women entrepreneurs.





This edition in Hyderabad is being spearheaded under the leadership of President Rajyalakshmi Rao, Vice President Anita Chouhan, Chairperson Kalpana Shah, and Co-Chairperson Juveca Panda. They are supported by an illustrious team of past presidents—Kalpana Singhania, Minal Bajaj, Radhika Nath, and Nayantara Jain—whose vision has shaped the exhibition over the years. Guiding the initiative further are a distinguished panel of advisors including Ch. Shailaja Kiron, Gool Pestonji, Miheeka Daggubati, Pinky Reddy, Shreya Karnati, and Vijayeswari Cherukuri, alongside committee members Anuradha Panda, Ayushi Gupta Mehra, Chandni Kumar Mehra, Nisha Mehta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and Sravanya Rao Pittie.





The exhibition presents a rich tapestry of creativity and enterprise, showcasing fashion and couture, jewellery and accessories, lifestyle products and home décor, and much more.





Bringing together the finest expressions of Indian design and ingenuity under one roof, the event offers an unparalleled experience for buyers, visitors, and participants. More than just a shopping destination, it is a celebration of enterprise and empowerment, and continues to be one of the most anticipated fixtures on India’s entrepreneurial calendar.