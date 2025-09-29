IIL Launches India’s first gE deleted DIVA Marker Vaccine against IBR

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a leading vaccine manufacturer, launches India’s very first, indigenously developed gE deleted DIVA (Differentiated between Infected and Vaccinated Animal) marker vaccine against Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) in Anand, Gujarat.

IBR disease is endemic in India and is caused by Bovine Herpes Virus (BHV-1). This disease is transmitted through the aerosol route and affects reproductive systems. It is also transmitted by semen from Bulls to milch animals. Infertility, abortions and lower milk productivity are some of the major impacts of this disease. In India incidence of IBR is above 32% and is estimated that the loss in productivity could be to the tune of ₹18000 Crores. There is no vaccine available in India and there is no specific treatment against this disease so far. Systematic vaccination against the target species and adequate biosecurity are ways to prevent the disease.

Millions of livestock and farmers are expected to be benefited from this vaccine.

On the diamond jubilee celebration of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on 27th September 2025, IIL launched IBR vaccine (Raksha-IBRTM) and was unveiled by Shri Narendra Pal Gangwar, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, in the presence of Dr Meenesh C Shah, Chairman, NDDB, Dr K Anand Kumar, MD, IIL and many eminent persons in the field of dairying.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals Ltd said “We have come a long way in the field of Dairying, and our country now is the largest producer of milk in the world. However, to sustain this growth, productivity must be enhanced in all areas. Use of quality semen from bulls with superior genetics is one of the important ways to improve productivity. It takes a lot of time and effort to produce a herd of bulls with superior genetics, and all these efforts could go in vain if the animals are infected with IBR virus. Bearing this in mind, our scientists along with NDDB after years of research have developed India’s first vaccine for IBR”.