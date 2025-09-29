IFBA Flair Challenge 2025 Showcases India's Top Bartending Talent in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Indian Flair Bartenders Association (IFBA) successfully hosted the IFBA Flair Challenge 2025 at Maize & Malt, Vigneshwar Nagar, Whitefield, Bengaluru, presented by Marimbula and powered by Stolichnaya.. The event attracted bartending professionals, hospitality industry leaders, and beverage enthusiasts for a vibrant display of skill, creativity, and showmanship.

From 110 registered participants, 45 were shortlisted to compete in an electrifying battle of flair, mixing technique with artistry before an enthusiastic audience. This year’s event brought together talented bartenders from all over India and Nepal, showcasing electrifying flair and artistry on stage.





The competition was judged by an illustrious panel comprising Flair Judges Rohan Carvalho, Biznu Saru, Sachin Gowda, Clayton Gracias, and Ali; alongside Cocktail Judges Harshad Jain, Sandeep Verma, Ranson Carvalho, Keshav Keshu, and Aman Dua, each bringing their expertise and industry insight to the event.

Throughout the evening, attendees witnessed cutting-edge flair routines, innovative cocktail presentations, and the dynamic energy that defines the Indian bartending community. The event not only recognized emerging talent but also celebrated those who have shaped the industry with their craft and vision.





Reflecting on the evening, Rohan Carvalho, [President, IFBA], said, “Tonight’s performances set a new benchmark for bartending artistry in India. The passion, precision, and creativity displayed by each participant is a testament to the growing professionalism and excitement within this field. IFBA remains committed to inspiring the next generation of bartenders, nurturing their skills, and building a thriving community that elevates hospitality standards nationwide”.

As bartending continues to gain widespread popularity across India, the IFBA Flair Challenge stands as a significant platform for discovering new talents and encouraging professional development. The success of this year’s event reaffirms Bengaluru’s position as a trendsetting city for flair and mixology, promising even greater momentum for the industry in the years ahead.



