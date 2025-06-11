Iconic Japanese Eatery Ginkgo Comes to Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel presents Zega x Ginkgo – an exclusive three-night Japanese dining experience from June 13th to 15th, featuring Pune’s celebrated Japanese eatery, Ginkgo. Founded by hospitality entrepreneur Siddhi Gokhale and Japanese cuisine specialist Chef Brehadeesh Kumar, Ginkgo brings the artistry of Kaiseki Ryori and the vibrant charm of Izakaya-style fare to Hyderabad for the first time.

At the Zega x Ginkgo pop-up, guests can look forward to an enchanting evening of cultural storytelling through food. Chef Brehadeesh’s Kaiseki-inspired courses will honour seasonality and simplicity, staying true to Japanese culinary philosophy - while the Izakaya-style dishes will delight with bold flavours and playful textures, perfectly paired with curated beverages.

Join us for an intimate celebration of Japanese cuisine where tradition meets innovation, and every dish tells a story.

Event Details

Venue: Zega, Sheraton Hyderabad

Dates: June 13th to 15th, 2025

Dinner Only

Reservations: 9100119443