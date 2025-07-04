I Have Many Take-Aways From My Trip To India: Ms World Opal Suchata

“I have many take-aways from my India trip,” said Ms World 2025 from Thailand,Opal Suchata Chuangsri, when she returned to her homeland, and attended her first press conference in Bangkok. It was held at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel, and the Thai beauty-queen answered many questions from this writer, about her stay in Telangana, India, where the Ms World Finals took place, in May. Here are her responses to the various questions she had been asked.

Takeaways from India: The food, people, culture! The biggest takeaway is the mixture of the old and the new. Telangana is a brilliant technological hub, and yet they are so deeply rooted in their culture. I visited their cyber-centres, and I also witnessed their cultural performances. I loved both!

Poverty: No, I was not disturbed by the poverty, and I did not think that the people felt sorry about their lives. On the other hand, I felt they were strong, confident, and I admired their positivity.

Food, clothes, shopping: I loved eating biryani and so many other wonderful dishes. I enjoyed wearing the sari. And yes, I loved shopping for pearls in Hyderabad, as I’d been told about it earlier. I myself come from the island of Phuket where we get pearls;so, I was happy to buy more.

On her home-town of Phuket and her love for Nature: If I often talk of gardens; it’s because I come from the island of Phuket, and grew up, surrounded by the beauty of Nature all around me. We all develop a love for Nature from the beginning of our lives, in Phuket.

On the best part of being Ms World: The best part of being Ms World isthat I can use my energy and reach out to people all around the world. I have a lot more support, and a lot more people listening to me, and that’s a huge benefit.

On the toughest part of being Ms World: The toughest part is that I want to achieve so much,and wonder how I can do everything within one year!

On the “beauty with a purpose” theme of Ms World: All the women of today believe in this theme. Manyof the contestants have individual projects like me (her project,called ‘OpalforHer’, deals with breast cancer awareness and support). The concept of beauty contests has enlarged today, because all women are aware of the increased problems in the world, and we all want to address the issues, and play a role in improving them.

On tips to being successful: There are no tips! Communication is important. And ofcourse, one needs to work extremely hard.