Hyderabad's First-Ever Branded Clubhouse at Sumadhura Palais Royale

Sumadhara Group unveils Hyderabad's first Branded Clubhouse at Palais Royale, Financial District, paving the way for a New Era of Global Lifestyle and Community Living. The 85,000 sq. ft. Floating Clubhouse Features Exclusive Partnerships with Leading Global Brands in Sports, Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation.

Expanding its vision, the group also launched the clubhouse at its flagship residential project Folium in Bengaluru, establishing India's first multi-city Branded Clubhouse across residential cities in the metropolitan.

In creation of the clubhouse, Sumadhura handpicked eight iconic, globally-renowned brands to collaborate with and curate an unparalleled lifestyle experience for their residents, including Badminton Pros by Saina Nehwal, Michael Phelps Swimming, UFC Fit, Saurav Ghosal Squash, Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies, Matrix Dance Academy by Tiger Shroff, Shriyog Institute of Iyengar Yoga, and Ajivasan Music and Dance Academy by Suresh Wadkar.

Distinguished leaders from the sports, fitness, wellness, and recreation brands expressed excitement about the clubhouse launch in a private event led by Ileseum Clubs' Founder and Managing Partner, Parvit Singh.

"What a privilege it is to have this space," Krishna Shroff stated. "Today, everything's about inclusivity and this space is just that. Whether you have a child who has too much energy and needs to channel that in a positive way or whether you're an elderly person looking to reinvent yourself and find a new hobby or passion, [the clubhouse] just fits."

She added, "Specifically for women, this is a very secure, safe space. Women today are thinking about everyone but themselves. Here they have a space to express themselves and claim their power back."

When asked about the Branded Clubhouse Saina Nehwal reflected on her own childhood as a aspiring sportswoman, "In my time, we just looked for stadiums and big coaches and had to travel for 25 kilometres up and down. But now, you see in a community we have 4-5 world class coaches, which is very nice to see. I think the clubhouse was a brilliant idea."

"Over the past decade, Hyderabad has evolved into a global economic powerhouse, drawing in UHNIs, HNIs, NRIs, and international professionals, experiencing an unprecedented demand for ultra-luxury residences and reshaping the very definition of aspirational living in India," said Madhusudhan G, Sumadhura Chairman and Managing Director while explaining the reason behind establishing a Branded Clubhouse.

With the Branded Clubhouse, today, families can embrace a world-class lifestyle without ever stepping outside their doorstep. Everything is thoughtfully curated and delivered within the community itself, ensuring convenience, exclusivity, and unmatched access to global mentorship right at their doorstep.

He assured that Sumadhura is committed to providing the best of services to its residents.

The launch Sumadhura Palais Royale's Branded Clubhouse is a transformative moment for Hyderabad's luxury market, placing it in the same league as global metros that have embraced integrated, lifestyle-led developments.

Sumadhura Group plans to expand this initiative across future projects, making world-class living a defining feature in the Indian metropolitan.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.