Hyderabad: The fourth edition of the World Literature Workshop, dedicated to aficionados of Latin American literature, will start on May 11 and run till July 27. It will offer a profound dive into the diverse worlds of short stories, novels, and plays from Latin America, and is tailored for individuals over the age of 18. The workshop promises 12 face-to-face sessions held every Saturday from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Registration is open till 5 pm on May 5, and the workshop is priced at Rs.7,500. Details are available on surendrasinghnegi@efluniversity.ac.in or 9640789689.

Dr Surendra Singh Negi, a noted academic in Latin American Studies from The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, will helm these sessions, with his expertise is expected to add considerable depth to the discussions and analyses.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to gather in various culturally rich and vibrant locales across Hyderabad and Secunderabad, including cafes, cultural spaces, public gardens, and university campuses in areas such as Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, and Sainikpuri. These varying backdrops are aimed at enhancing the experience, allowing attendees to engage with the texts and each other in inspiring settings.