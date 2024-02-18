Hyderabad Runners Club Run 2024

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Runners' annual event Club Run 2024 held on Sunday at the Hyderabad Central University Campus. This year’s event marks the 15th edition of the Club Run. The event had a 10 km and a Half Marathon (21.1 Km) category.

The Kouch 25k training program was conducted in 26 locations with 560 participants and they were trained for 6 weeks and took part in their 5k graduation run. Kouch25K is a Hyderabad Runners’ initiative designed to guide aspiring runners on their journey towards a healthy lifestyle.

P. Tukaram, Controller of Examination, University of Hyderabad, M. Ramesh Reddy IPS, IGP, Government of Telangana and Dr G. Vineet DCP, Madhapur Law & Order flagged off the run.

About 2000 runners from all over the twin cities took part in the event. The participants included many students and staff from the University.

The Club Run event is a qualifying race for the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank participation. They were considering that the runners gave their best to clock their best timings. Care Hospitals provided emergency medical support for the event.

The winners of the Half Marathon (21.1 Km) Race were Male: Avik Pal (1 Hour 18 Mins 22 Secs) and Female: Neliswe Gcinile (1 Hour 43 Mins 26 Secs).

The Winners of the 10Km Race were Male: Surendra Paravada (37 Mins 22 Secs) and Female: Soujanya Gudala (49 Mins 41 Secs).

The top 3 runners were felicitated. T G. Srikanth, CEO of Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Limited, Arun Kumar Kaliappan, Secretary of Hyderabad Runners and Ajit Mishra, Race Director of Club Run 2024.