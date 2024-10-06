Hyderabad Gets Hooked on Speciality Coffee Culture

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a dramatic shift in its beverage culture, with the city’s youth embracing speciality coffee. And their tribe is increasing.

While chains like the Café Coffee Day once ruled the ‘roast’, independent coffee houses, some with manual brewing methods, are transforming Hyderabad’s coffee scene altogether.

The coffee revolution in Hyderabad gained momentum during the Covid-19 lockdowns, when many people began brewing the high-octane booster at home. Manual brewing with the Aeropress and pour-over became popular. The local cafes quickly latched on to the demand for high-quality black coffees.

Roastery Coffee House, say aficionados, played a key role in the early stages of this movement, but the true change came with the emergence of dedicated communities and coffee enthusiasts.

One such community is the Hyderabad Brewing Club, founded in 2022 by Sajan Jha and AeroPress champion Ibrahim Emmi. An Instagram page grew into a thriving community offering free workshops to educate coffee lovers about speciality coffee. “It’s not just about making coffee,” says Sajan, “it’s about enhancing the consumer’s experience through better brewing knowledge, and helping them appreciate the nuances.”

Speciality coffee is defined by its focus on quality, from bean to brew. “Unlike regular coffee, it is characterised by its meticulous processes and complex flavours. People often think it’s an expensive luxury, but that’s not true if you’re passionate about coffee,” Sajan explains. “If you find café prices high, home brewing is a fantastic way to enjoy the world’s best coffees at a fraction of the price. You also have the freedom to perfect your brew.”

Hyderabad has long been associated with Irani chai and bun maska. “The Irani chai culture is still strong, but what changed was the exposure to different styles of coffee,” says Navkar Mehta, coffee programme head at Katha Specialty Coffee House and Bakehouse. “European-style coffee houses are booming because someone trusted the process and showed that Hyderabadis could enjoy a range of beverages beyond chai.”

This shift in focus has brought a deeper understanding of the craft behind each cup. “They want transparency in how it’s processed, roasted, and brewed.”

The popularity of manual brew methods is also growing, with more people becoming aware of the sensory experiences coffee can offer. “Specialty coffee retains the real character of the beans without burning them to a dark roast,” says Navkar.

While speciality coffee may seem like a pricey indulgence, it doesn’t have to be. According to Sarah Grace, marketing head at Big Star Café, setting up a home brewing station is now more affordable than ever. “For a few thousand, you can have a decent setup at home and make café-quality coffee,” she explains.

The ability to brew high-quality coffee at home has empowered coffee aficionados to experiment with different methods and beans. Vivian Philip D., a dedicated coffee fan, shares his experience: “I choose to brew my own coffee at home. I’ve got an Aeropress, a pour-over, and an electric dripper. With the money I’d spend on one cup at a café, I can brew seven or eight cups at home. The flavour is incomparable.”

The rise of coffee workshops, tasting events, and brewing clubs reflects the increasing demand for knowledge among consumers. As Sajan suggests, “If you’re new to specialtiy coffee, walk into any local café, ask questions, watch the baristas, and learn from them. Coffee is a journey, and there’s always something new to discover.”

This International Coffee Week, Hyderabad’s coffee revolution shows no signs of slowing down.