Top
Home » Lifestyle

Hyderabad Doctor Sravanthi Gadhiraju Crowned Mrs India Global Ambassador

Lifestyle
DC Correspondent
2 May 2024 1:54 PM GMT
Hyderabad Doctor Sravanthi Gadhiraju Crowned Mrs India Global Ambassador
x
As the Mrs India Global Ambassador, Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju will represent India on the world platform and promote the culture, traditions, and values of the country.

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju, a distinguished doctor from Hyderabad, has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Mrs India Global Ambassador. Dr. Gadhiraju, the winner of Mrs India Telangana 2023, represented the state on the national platform and was honored with this coveted title in Guru gram recently.

As the Mrs India Global Ambassador, Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju will represent India on the world platform and promote the culture, traditions, and values of the country. She will strive to showcase India as a unique example of unity in diversity and a land of love and peace.

Hyderabad Sravanthi Gadhiraju India Global Ambassador 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X