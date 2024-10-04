Hyderabad Comic Con's Ultimate Cosplay Workshop with Saurabh Singh Rawat and ICC finalist Zohair Khan

Comic Con India is thrilled to announce an electrifying addition to its 2024 Hyderabad Comic Con lineup by welcoming cosplay experts– Saurabh Singh Rawat and Zohair Khan as hosts for its Cosplay Workshop ahead of its much awaited three days Con. Held at Aaromale cafe in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. This year’s workshop promises an immersive experience like never before, taking the vibrant world of cosplay to new heights.



Saurabh Singh Rawat, a renowned illustrator and cosplayer from Mumbai, is celebrated for his captivating visual artworks and innovative cosplay designs. Crowned the Indian Cosplay Champion of 2024, Saurabh holds a fine arts degree in metalwork from Sir J.J. School of Art. After more than a decade as an art director in television, he made the full transition to cosplay, founding his own studio in Mumbai. Known for crafting intricate costumes and props, his impressive portfolio includes designing iconic outfits for Uorfi Javed and collaborating with global brands. By merging traditional artistry with modern pop culture, Saurabh has become a standout figure in both the cosplay and entertainment industries.

Teamed up with him is Zohair Khan also known as Kiwi Lemon Sorbet, a seasoned cosplayer from Hyderabad. With a fervour for bringing fictional characters to life across diverse fandoms, Zohair actively shapes the cosplay scene in Hyderabad, serving as one of the admins of The Hyderabad Cosplayers Club. Demonstrating exceptional talent and unwavering dedication, Zohair boasts a remarkable list of accolades, meet professional cosplayers and figure out the hacks to get their cosplay ready.