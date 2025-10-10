Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli launches 4Note – Theatre of Live Kitchens

Hyderabad: Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli proudly announces the launch of 4NOTE as a theatre of LIVE kitchens, a dining destination where kitchens come alive as a theatre to celebrate the cuisines and traditions from across the world. Diners can choose to sit indoors or outdoors, surrounded by lush greenery, and enjoy the luxury of ordering from any of the show kitchens. This allows them to experience the culmination of diversity, togetherness, and union of global flavours.





Hosting four specialty kitchens under one roof North Western Frontier, Oriental, Telugu, and European – 4NOTE brings together authentic regional and global flavours for Hyderabad’s discerning diners. Guests can enjoy LIVE kitchen theatrics, where dishes are freshly prepared before their eyes, adding vibrancy, engagement, and theatre to every meal.





The restaurant is thoughtfully designed to suit every occasion – that creates the perfect atmosphere for celebrations of all kinds, where every corner encourages comfort, conversation, and connection. Corporates, families, and social circles alike will find it an ideal destination to celebrate, connect, and indulge. Every element from interactive dining and curated menus to thoughtfully designed spaces and captivating ambience makes 4NOTE more than just a restaurant but an experience that resonates long after the meal.

At the Launch of 4 Note restaurant in Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli (From Left to Right) Chryselle Fernandes - Marcomm Manager, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, Chef Alok - Executive Chef,Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, Piyush Sharma - Director of Food & Beverage,Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, Michelle Evans - Director at Michelle Evans & Associates, Chef Shrey - Head Chef, 4Note, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, Sravan Bathina - Director of Sales, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli