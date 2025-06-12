Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli Hosts Exclusive TK’s Oriental Grill Pop-Up to Mark 1st Anniversary

Hyderabad: Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli is delighted to host an exclusive pop-up at TGs in collaboration with TK’s Oriental Grill, the celebrated Oriental cuisine restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi, to mark its first anniversary. For a limited time, Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts will have the chance to experience the classic flavours of TK’s Oriental Grill — steeped in tradition — brought to life at TG’s with a modern twist that reflects the evolution of Oriental cuisine over the years.

TK’s Oriental Grill — short for Teppanyaki Kitchen — is a 30-year-old restaurant, renowned for its dynamic, interactive dining experience, where chefs prepare exquisite four-course meals live in front of guests using the freshest market ingredients. To mark its first anniversary, TG’s at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli presents a unique culinary collaboration with the iconic TK’s Oriental Grill from Hyatt Regency Delhi, showcasing a thoughtfully curated menu that blends classic flavours with contemporary flair. Guests can savour a delectable range of soups, appetisers, sushi, mains, and desserts—each course offering a signature creation from both TK’s and TG’s, including standout dishes like the Spicy Chicken Miso Soup, Norwegian Salmon Tuna Tartare, Banana Leaf Wrapped Tofu, and the indulgent 54% Wasabi & Jameson Affogato. This limited-edition celebration menu highlights the creative harmony of two distinctive culinary legacies brought together in one extraordinary dining experience. At the forefront of this culinary showcase is Chef Robin Sharma from TK’s Oriental Grill, who brings over 17 years of experience. A master of Japanese, Thai and Korean delicacies, Chef Robin is celebrated for blending traditional techniques with modern presentation.





Mr. Piyush Sharma, Director of Food & Beverage, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, added, “This collaboration represents our commitment to delivering innovative and memorable dining experiences. We are proud to host TK’s Oriental Grill at our hotel and offer our guests a taste of succulent Oriental delicacies.”