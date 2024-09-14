Gen Z embraces polygamy and age-gap relationships

A new report by Hunch, the leading social discovery app, delves into the evolving relationship dynamics of Generation Z, a cohort known for its practical yet open-minded approach to love. Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is breaking away from traditional relationship norms, driven by strong values of authenticity, inclusivity, and mental health awareness. This generation embraces fluidity in sexual orientation and relationship structures, reflecting their desire for genuine connections and emotional well-being.



As the report reveals, over 31% of Gen Z supports polygamy, while 41% challenge age-gap norms with the belief that "old is the new young." These insights were gathered from 11 user-generated polls on the app, which garnered approximately 60,000 votes and a significant number of comments from the app users. The findings highlight how Gen Z is reimagining love, prioritizing emotional depth, compatibility, and mutual respect, all within a relationship landscape that defies the one-size-fits-all mentality.

The Hunch report paints a vibrant portrait of Gen Z's relationship landscape, where emotional depth, compatibility, and mutual respect emerge as key priorities. According to user-generated polls, 35.2% of respondents cite "zero emotional depth" as a deal-breaker, while 26.2% prioritize mutual respect, 21.3% value vibrational compatibility, and 17.3% see physical chemistry as essential. Additionally, when it comes to what Gen Z finds most attractive in relationships, 56.8% emphasize trust, loyalty, and respect, while 25.9% are drawn to compatibility in vibe, 9% to aligned thoughts, and 8.3% to physical intimacy.

When it comes to living arrangements, Gen Z shows a progressive mindset. A significant 75.8% of respondents believe that living together before marriage is key to truly knowing each other, challenging the traditional "marriage first" mentality.

Interestingly, the report also delves into Gen Z's views on marriage itself. When asked if they are "made for marriage," 44% of respondents stated they would marry "only if they find the right partner," reflecting the generation's focus on meaningful connections over societal expectations. Meanwhile, 27.5% affirmed their belief in marriage, 14.6% are still figuring it out, and 13.9% believe "single is best."

Gen Z's relationship vibes are just as diverse. While 43.6% crave "fun and adventurous" connections, 28.4% prefer a "chill and laid-back" vibe, and another 28% seek "intense and passionate" relationships. This eclectic mix highlights the generation's embrace of multifaceted experiences, defying the one-size-fits-all mentality.

The report also uncovers Gen Z's nuanced stance on polygamy, with 31.4% supporting the practice outright and another 32.1% open to it, though not for themselves. This spectrum of views showcases the generation's thoughtful approach to redefining societal norms around relationships.

Age differences in relationships are also seen in a new light, with 41% of Gen Z respondents stating that "old is the new young," challenging traditional age-gap norms. While 33.5% prefer partners within the same age range, 14.4% are open to dating someone younger, and 11.2% believe a significant age gap is a turn-off.

In the context of breakups, Gen Z displays a variety of coping mechanisms. A significant 46.5% prefer to take time to heal, while 25.7% opt for hook-ups, and 20.4% find solace in the friend zone. Another 7.5% choose to embrace new beginnings, showcasing a broad spectrum of emotional responses.

When faced with the choice between pets and partners, 56.7% of Gen Z respondents prefer a balance, wanting both in their lives. Another 21.8% prioritize their partner, viewing pets as a bonus, while 21.4% haven’t given it much thought.

The impact of social media on relationships is profound, with 60.3% of respondents acknowledging its strong influence on their views on relationships and commitment. This digital-savvy generation navigates the complexities of modern romance through carefully curated online narratives.

As for where Gen Z is finding love, the report reveals that while 29.5% found their partners in school or college, 27.5% met through dating apps, and 18.7% connected via social media platforms. Others found love through common friends (16.3%) or during social outings (7.9%).