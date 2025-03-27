Hrithik Reflects on Phenomenal Success of Yas Island’s Zindagi Ko Yas Bol Campaign

As Yas Island’s highly successful Zindagi Ko Yas Bol campaign comes to a close, Indian Superstar Hrithik Roshan shares his reflections on his journey as the destination’s lead brand ambassador. The collaboration, which reunited him with his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars, received an overwhelming response from fans, reaffirming Yas Island’s status as a leading leisure and entertainment destination.

Speaking about his experience, Hrithik Roshan said: "Partnering with Yas Island has been an incredible joyride for me, literally. The destination embodies adventure, excitement, and leisure in a way that resonates deeply with me. The Zindagi Ko Yas Bol campaign was more than just a project, it was about capturing the essence of saying ‘yas’ to new experiences and embracing life to the fullest. Reuniting with Farhan and Abhay made this campaign all the more special, it was truly a reunion for the bwoys! The love and enthusiasm received from the audience has been heartwarming, and it’s been amazing to see how the campaign has rekindled the spirit of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in so many people."

The campaign’s success was underscored by a flood of nostalgia from fans who reminisced about the beloved film, sparking renewed conversations about friendship, adventure, and the thrill of exploring new destinations. The response has further solidified Yas Island’s position as a must-visit hub for travelers seeking unparalleled entertainment and world-class attractions.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, commented: "The reaction to the campaign has been phenomenal, and Hrithik’s association with Yas Island has added an extra layer of magic to what is already an extraordinary destination. His passion for travel and adventure aligns perfectly with what Yas Island represents. We look forward to continuing this partnership and welcoming even more visitors to experience the excitement firsthand."

As Yas Island’s brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan remains at the forefront of the destination’s storytelling, inspiring travelers to embrace adventure and create unforgettable memories. Fans can relive the Zindagi Ko Yas Bol journey by watching the campaign episodes on Yas Island’s official social media channels, where each moment captures the spirit of saying ‘Yas’ to life.