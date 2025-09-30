How to Prevent Obesity During Pregnancy Through Nutrition
Obesity during pregnancy can affect both the mother’s health and the baby’s well-being. It is defined using the Body Mass Index (BMI). According to the WHO, a BMI of 30 or more is considered obese. For Asians/Indians, a BMI greater than 28 itself has higher risks.
It's a well-documented fact that optimal nutrition during pregnancy is essential for a healthy pregnancy outcome for both the mother and the baby. This becomes even more important for women who start pregnancy with a high BMI. Weight gain during pregnancy is an important criterion, but it needs to be monitored so that risks can be managed.
Risks of Obesity in Pregnancy
For women entering pregnancy with a high BMI or those who gain excess weight during the journey, there are potential risks that call for immediate attention. Obesity in pregnancy has been linked to:
• Risk of gestational diabetes and high blood pressure
• Preeclampsia, a serious condition that can affect organs like the kidneys and liver, and may even lead to seizures
• Increased risk of Caesarean birth(C-section)
• Possible challenges with ovulation and increased risk of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) for those planning pregnancy
• Effects on the baby’s growth and long-term health outcomes
However, with the right nutrition and lifestyle choices, mothers can go on to have a healthy pregnancy.
It’s All in the Food You Eat!
Pregnant mothers or those planning a pregnancy must focus on balanced, mindful eating and safe physical activity. A qualified dietician can help customise the diet plan as per the caloric requirements based on BMI, stage of pregnancy, while addressing concerns during pregnancy like nausea, vomiting, food intolerance, cravings, etc.
Eating on time and maintaining a balanced diet with complex carbohydrates, optimal protein sources, and essential fats are important components of a healthy diet. Every meal must have the right combination of nutrients that help in the maximum absorption of iron and calcium. Including low-GI snacks can complement major meals and provide a sense of satiety.
Some Key Aspects to Keep in Mind
• Eating whole and unprocessed foods. This means choosing fruits, vegetables, grains, pulses, nuts and lean meats.
• Avoiding all foods that are high in trans fats, sugar and salt as they may trigger excess weight gain.
• Being mindful of portion sizes. This means optimum nutrition and not “eating for two”.
• Staying active in safe ways. Short walks, prenatal yoga, or physiotherapy- guided routines can boost strength and energy.
With the right support, mothers can feel confident in their choices and know they are helping both themselves and their little ones thrive.
The article has been authored by Dr Latha Sashi Chief Nutritionist, Head, Dept of Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Fernandez Hospital
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
