How to Prevent Obesity During Pregnancy Through Nutrition

It's a well-documented fact that optimal nutrition during pregnancy is essential for a healthy pregnancy outcome for both the mother and the baby. This becomes even more important for women who start pregnancy with a high BMI. Weight gain during pregnancy is an important criterion, but it needs to be monitored so that risks can be managed.

Furthermore, the risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, etc, is also high for women who start pregnancy with high BMI. Obesity during pregnancy can affect both the mother’s health and the baby’s well-being. It is defined using the Body Mass Index (BMI). According to the WHO, a BMI of 30 or more is considered obese. For Asians/Indians, a BMI greater than 28 itself has higher risks.

Risks of Obesity in Pregnancy For women entering pregnancy with a high BMI or those who gain excess weight during the journey, there are potential risks that call for immediate attention. Obesity in pregnancy has been linked to: • Risk of gestational diabetes and high blood pressure • Preeclampsia, a serious condition that can affect organs like the kidneys and liver, and may even lead to seizures • Increased risk of Caesarean birth(C-section) • Possible challenges with ovulation and increased risk of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) for those planning pregnancy • Effects on the baby’s growth and long-term health outcomes However, with the right nutrition and lifestyle choices, mothers can go on to have a healthy pregnancy.

Dr Latha Sashi





It’s All in the Food You Eat!