Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Recipe for Banana Halwa

Hyderabad: This winter season, households are indulging in the rich flavors of the delectable banana halwa, created by one of India's culinary maestros. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's version of Kerala's Banana Halwa is a harmonious blend of ripe bananas, aromatic spices, and the luscious goodness of Dalda Vanaspati. As the temperatures drop, the warmth of this delectable halwa is spreading joy in homes across the country.

The unique combination of ingredients and Chef Kapoor's expertise ensures a melt-in-the-mouth experience that is both comforting and indulgent.

Let the sweet notes of this culinary creation be a source of joy and warmth during the chilly months.

Below is the recipe to prepare Banana Halwa, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Style.

Preparation Time: 4-5 hours

Cooking Time: 20-25 minutes

Cuisine: Kerala

Ingredients

4-6 tbsps Dalda Vanaspati + for greasing

3 cups banana puree

1 cup grated jaggery

¾ cup grated palm jaggery

½ tsp green cardamom powder

5-6 cashew nuts, halved and fried + for garnish

Method

1. Heat a nonstick pan. Add 2-3 tbsps Dalda Vanaspati and allow to melt.

2. Add banana puree and cook on medium heat till the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan and turns brown.

3. Heat another pan. Add jaggery, palm jaggery, 1 cup water and mix well and cook till jaggery dissolves.

4. Add green cardamom powder, remaining Dalda Vanaspati to the bananas and mix well. Cook on high heat for 3-4 minutes more.

5. Add the jaggery syrup and mix well. Cook on medium heat till the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

6. Add cashew nuts and mix well.

7. Transfer the mixture in a greased glass baking dish, sprinkle some more cashew nuts on top and set aside for 3-4 hours.

8. Cut into squares and serve.