Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Recipe For Mawa Gujiya

MAWA GUJIYA

This Holi, dive into the world of flavours as you savour the delectable Mawa Gujiyas, prepared with precision and expertise by renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, that have been fried to golden perfection using the wholesome goodness of Dalda Vanaspati.

A delectable treat featuring a rich khoya filling enveloped in a crispy outer layer, fried to excellence promises a memorable Holi celebration infused with tradition and innovation.

So gather your loved ones and embark on a journey of taste and tradition with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Mawa Gujiyas, bringing in the festival of colours.

Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking Time: 15-20 minutes

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients

Dalda Vanaspati for deep frying

2 cups refined flour (maida)

1 cup grated khoya/ mawa

¼ cup sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

10-15 raisins

2 tbsps chopped cashew nuts

2 tbsps chopped almonds

A generous pinch of saffron

Blanched, peeled and sliced pistachios to sprinkle

Dried rose petals to sprinkle

Method

1. Heat Dalda Vanaspati in a kadai.

2. Take refined flour in a bowl. Add 3 tbsps melted Dalda Vanaspati from the kadai. Add ¾ cup water and knead to stiff dough. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

3. For stuffing, take khoya in a bowl. Add sugar, green cardamom powder, raisins, cashew nuts, almonds, saffron and mix well.

4. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll into balls. Dip each ball in melted Dalda Vanaspati and flatten.

5. Roll out into thick disks. Place a portion of the stuffing in the centre, apply water on the edges and fold other side over. You can also use moulds alternately. Pinch the edges to make a pattern. You can also shape them like samosas.

6. Deep fry on medium heat till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper and allow to cool.

7. Sprinkle blanched pistachios, dried rose petals and serve.