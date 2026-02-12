Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa presents three signature Valentine’s Day dining experiences on 14th February 2026 from 7:00 PM onwards. Couples can choose between lively restaurant dining or premium private poolside cabanas by the creek.









Gingerfire offers an interactive, social Valentine’s dinner with chef-led live stations serving pasta, bao, dim sum, grills, fusion chaat, and carving selections. Welcome Loviesta lemonade, floral centrepieces, balloon décor, a photo booth, and live house music complete the festive experience.

Price: INR 2,999++ per person.

For a more refined setting, Nero and the private cabanas provide poolside, candle-lit dining with polished floral accents and soft live music. Both feature a five-course Mediterranean menu paired with selected wines or cocktails, including highlights such as New Zealand lamb chops, lobster, scallops, Thai asparagus, and Jerusalem artichoke.



Pricing:



Nero: INR 4,999++ (non-alcoholic) / INR 7,999++ (with alcohol) per person



Cabana: INR 30,000++ per couple with wine / INR 50,000++ per couple with champagne and dedicated service