Hilife Exhibition to Host Lifestyle & Festive Special Showcase From Sept 19

The much-loved fashion and lifestyle extravaganza, Hilife Exhibition, is set to captivate Hyderabad with its Lifestyle & Festive Special Exhibition from September 19 to 21, 2025, at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City.

Known as one of the nation’s largest and most popular exhibition brands, Hilife Exhibition will present an exciting array of fashion, glamour, style, and luxury, featuring top fashion labels, designers, and curated collections.

Visitors can explore creative fashion wear, lifestyle apparel, bridal and designer wear, jewellery, accessories, and more. The event promises an immersive shopping experience, combining festive shopping with lifestyle trends.

“Hilife Exhibition has always been about bringing together artistry, design, and a love for fashion. This special edition in Hyderabad is a celebration of style, luxury, and the joy of shopping,” organisers said.

With its stellar line-up of designers and exclusive collections, the exhibition is expected to attract fashion enthusiasts, shoppers, and families looking for a festive lifestyle experience.