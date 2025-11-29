 Top
Hilife Exhibition Returns to Hyderabad with November Special Fashion Edition

29 Nov 2025 6:18 PM IST

India’s largest fashion and lifestyle exhibition to showcase designer wear, festive collections, jewellery, and more from 14–16 November 2025.

Hilife Exhibition’s November Special Fashion Edition in Hyderabad brings 350+ top designers together, offering visitors an unparalleled shopping experience in fashion, bridal, and lifestyle collections.

The renowned Hilife Exhibition, one of India’s largest and most loved fashion and lifestyle event brands, is set to host its November Special Fashion Edition from 14th to 16th November 2025 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

The three-day extravaganza promises an extensive showcase of creative fashion wear, festive collections, designer wear, bridal wear, jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products under one roof. With over 350 top designers participating, the exhibition highlights the latest wedding styles, year-end trends, and luxury offerings, making it a must-visit for shoppers seeking premium choices.

Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, MD & CEO of Hilife Exhibition, said, “Hilife Exhibition has always been the most preferred lifestyle, luxury, and fashion exhibition brand. This November Special Edition in Hyderabad will offer visitors an unparalleled shopping experience, featuring the finest designer wear, traditional outfits, jewellery, and more—all curated for fashion enthusiasts.”

Known for its top fashion labels, artistic collections, and vibrant displays, Hilife Exhibition continues to set the benchmark for fashion and lifestyle expos across India.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
