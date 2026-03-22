Hi-Life Exhibition Launched on March 21 at HICC, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Largest Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition Brand “Hilife Exhibition” is here introducing Exclusive Fashion, Festive Season & Wedding Season Special Exhibition showcasing Exquisite Fashions, Festive Collection, Wedding Collection, Bridal Wear, Jewellery, Designer Wear, Lifestyle & More happening in Hyderabad on 21st, 22nd, 23rd March, 2026 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Hi-Life Exhibition –The Most Famous, Most Loved & One of the largest Exhibition Brand for Festive, Lifestyle & Wedding Shopping is presenting Exclusive Exhibition for Fashion, Festival, Wedding Season in Hyderabad on 21st, 22nd, 23rd March, 2026 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad showcasing the tempting collection of Creative Fashion Wear, Festive Wear, Wedding Wear, Jewellery, Bridal Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories & Lot More.

Speaking about the on the occasion Mr. Aby Dominic, MD & CEO of HILIFE Exhibition, said HILIFE Exhibition has always been the Most Preferred Lifestyle, Luxury & Fashion Exhibition Brand. With over 350 designers participating in the exclusive March Special Exhibition of Hilife Exhibition which is featuring some very exclusive Wedding & Festive Fashion Specials in Hyderabad. Mr. Aby Dominic added We are delighted to present an Exclusive Fashion, Festive & Wedding Fashions featuring Designer Fashions, Festive Specials, Wedding Wear, Bridal Wear, Jewellery, Sarees, luxury under one roof, giving our visitors from the finest in the industry to choose from.

Hilife Exhibition is the Largest of its kind Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition of the nation, the reason being its top fashion labels, top designers and the artistic collection, which makes it a must visit exhibition for the shoppers.

“Hilife Exhibition” features exhilarating collection of Fashion & Lifestyle Wear, Festive Wear, Wedding Wear, Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Jewellery, Accessories, etc.

