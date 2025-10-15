Madras Kitchen to Debut at Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City

Bengaluru: A new culinary landmark is set to open its doors in the heart of Bengaluru as Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City unveils Madras Kitchen—a signature dining experience that pays homage to South India’s rich gastronomic heritage while infusing it with contemporary elegance.

Placed inside the five-star luxury setting of Marriott Executive Apartments, Madras Kitchen brings to life Marriott’s vision of harmonizing homely warmth with refined indulgence. Rooted in the rich culinary heritage of the Madras Presidency, age-old recipes are reimagined through modern techniques, elegant presentation, and a thoughtfully curated menu designed to delight today’s sophisticated palate.





At Madras Kitchen, every dish is a story waiting to be savoured. The thoughtfully curated menu breathes new life into age-old recipes and heirloom flavors from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, giving them a contemporary home on the modern plate. Highlights include Chrompet Kozhi 65 with Karuvepillai Sour Cream, the aromatic Pogabeṭṭina Mettani Vaṅkāya with Crusty Thatte Idli, and the decadent Sagubiyam Pradaman with Mysore Mille Feuille each dish a delicious bridge between the culinary wisdom of the past and the sensibilities of today.

Designed as a cultural and sensory celebration, Madras Kitchen evokes the nostalgia of home-cooked feasts and shared memories, bringing people together over the timeless flavors of South India. With its warm, elegant setting, it’s the perfect place to celebrate family milestones, enjoy leisurely gatherings, or simply reconnect over comforting meals that feel both familiar and festive.





The Bar: Where Elegance Meets High Spirits

Enhancing the culinary experience, The Bar presents a meticulously curated menu of signature cocktails and beverages inspired by the rich flavors of South India and the dynamic energy of Bengaluru. From crisp, fruit-forward blends to bold spice-laced infusions, each pour is artfully crafted to elevate the palate. Signature creations such as the Garden City Fizz, a refreshing ode to Bengaluru’s lush parks; the Silicon Sling, a modern tribute to the city’s tech-driven spirit; and the Malabar Monsoon, a fragrant blend that captures the essence of South India’s spice trails, make The Bar an experience in itself. With its refined yet welcoming atmosphere, it is the perfect setting for relaxed conversations, lively gatherings, or celebrating life’s special moments.





Speaking about the launch, Mr. Wajeed Bagwan, General Manager, Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City, said: “Bengaluru thrives on its cosmopolitan energy while cherishing its deep cultural roots. With Madras Kitchen, we envisioned a space that brings South India’s culinary brilliance to life with a sense of refinement and creativity that reflects the spirit of Marriott International. From our heritage-inspired menu to the vibrant energy of The Bar, Madras Kitchen & The Bar sets a new benchmark for regional dining and artisanal cocktails in Bengaluru - where tradition meets innovation, and every plate carries the soul of South India.”