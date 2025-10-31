Hospitality Begins at Home: The People Who Make NHA Special

At Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA), warmth doesn’t just flow toward guests — it begins within the team itself. The hotel’s culture is built on a simple but powerful philosophy that General Manager Sukhbir Singh repeats often: “Treat people the way you want to be treated.”





He smiles as he explains, “That adage has stayed with me all my life. When you lead with empathy, everything else follows — respect, performance, loyalty. We are in the business of hospitality, and it starts with our own people.”

It’s this simple belief that defines life at NHA. Here, the team is not just a workforce — it’s a family that celebrates, learns, and grows together. “We have people from across the country, from different states, cultures, and religions,” adds S.V. Sathyam, Director of People & Culture. “Every festival, every moment of celebration here is a way to understand each other better. Whether it’s Diwali, Onam, Eid, or Halloween, it’s not about the event — it’s about togetherness.”













That sense of inclusion shows in every corner of the hotel. When the team recently celebrated Halloween, the atmosphere was electric — the staff canteen transformed with creative decorations, and each department joined in with enthusiasm. “Everyone participated — from chefs to front office to engineering. The energy was amazing,” says Sathyam. “We encourage every department to bring their own ideas, and what you see is not just decoration — it’s teamwork, it’s ownership.” Sure enough, every department participated with infectious enthusiasm. The staff cafeteria was decked up in cobwebs and pumpkins, the team dressed up in character, and even the menu got a spooky twist. But behind the fun was something deeper — a sense of togetherness that has become part of the hotel’s DNA. Sathyam calls these celebrations the heartbeat of their workplace. That spirit of inclusion is something employees feel deeply. Radhika Chhetri, a front office asst., who hails from Kalimpong, Darjeeling, remembers how she first experienced the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi after joining the hotel. “I had never celebrated it before,” she says. “But here, I experienced it for the first time. And the hotel celebrates every festival with the same spirit, it’s a home away from home.”



It’s in these shared experiences that the team finds its strength. “People here come from across the country,” says Sous Chef Jaipal, “and in the kitchen, that diversity really shows. Be it Onam or Diwali, there is an exposure to the diversity of our country—be it food or culture.”



Head Chef Amanna agrees. “Festivals bring energy into the kitchen,” he says. “When you cook for a celebration, you can feel the joy in the air. The food carries that happiness. That’s what hospitality is about — creating joy through connection.”





This focus on people — not processes — runs through every layer of the hotel. “We have worked hard to build a space where people feel heard,” says Sathyam. “We have an open-door culture here. Anyone can walk in with an idea, or even just to talk. It’s not just a policy — it’s a habit.”