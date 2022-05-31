Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 31 May 2022 Sleep must for growt ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Sleep must for growth: Expert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARCHITHA KURRELI
Published May 31, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated May 31, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Answering a question on how to prevent insomnia, Luke said people were facing sleep deprivation because of the stress they underwent
Speaking on the occasion, Luke Cutionho, an award winning holistic nutritionist practising across India and overseas, said his approach to prevention and healing revolved around four essential pillars: balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox. (Representational image/Pixabay)
 Speaking on the occasion, Luke Cutionho, an award winning holistic nutritionist practising across India and overseas, said his approach to prevention and healing revolved around four essential pillars: balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox. (Representational image/Pixabay)

HYDERABAD: Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad chapter conducted a session on health and wellness ‘Life after Covid: Essential Lifestyle Changes to Make' in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Luke Cutionho, an award winning holistic nutritionist practising across India and overseas, said his approach to prevention and healing revolved around four essential pillars: balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox.

 

He said life was all about evolving, moving and travelling.

“When you can eat super foods, go to gym but if you don't want to know the root cause of the issue you are facing and change your lifestyle, get stuck between medical help and illness. I saw the gap in people's lives. That's when I decided to become a nutritionist. Chronicle illness leads to multiple metabolic disorders. People take medication but don’t change lifestyle,” he said.

Answering a question on how to prevent insomnia, Luke said people were facing sleep deprivation because of the stress they underwent. “Humans have the habit of comparing themselves with others and building up stress. Human species is the only species who disrespect sleep. Importance of sleeping is detoxing the body, sleep is when growth happens. It's not how many hours of sleep a human being has. It's about how you feel when you wake up. If you feel energetic, then you had a proper sleep or else the sleep was disturbed. Insomnia is just thoughts which should be stopped while sleeping.”

 

Shubhraa Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad said the health of women is the health of the family.

In the programme, FLO announced women's health packages from Virinchi Hospitals for the members of FLO free of cost to spread awareness on women's health.

 

 

...
Tags: sleep deprivation, ficci ladies organisation
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Lifestyle

In the next step, plastic items of less than 125 microns will also be banned from January 1, 2023. — Representational image/DC

Vizag traders ignore plastic-free call

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

Roadies from Hyderabad Anup Kumar, Nishith Kapoor and Nayaab Sharma take off to Ladakh from the city on three bikes. (DC)

After fuel price cut, roadies head out

Children enjoy ice gola at the famous cart of Chaush, whose real name is Sayed Ali, at Abids, near St.Grammar School. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

'Ice gola' a craze in the past is now almost forgotten



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)

Dealing with Omicron, the party-pooper!

IAS Rajat Kumar

COVID vaccinated pregnant women pass protection to newborns: Study

The findings of the study were published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM'. (Representational image: ANI)

Fitness shorts

Named after Dr. Izumi Tabata, the Tabata workout is a high-intensity interval training with a total duration of four minutes. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Chill Pills; Beta-blockers help fight stage fright

They are not tranquilizers or mood elevators. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->