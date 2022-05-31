Sleep must for growth: Expert

Speaking on the occasion, Luke Cutionho, an award winning holistic nutritionist practising across India and overseas, said his approach to prevention and healing revolved around four essential pillars: balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox. (Representational image/Pixabay)

HYDERABAD: Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad chapter conducted a session on health and wellness ‘Life after Covid: Essential Lifestyle Changes to Make' in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Luke Cutionho, an award winning holistic nutritionist practising across India and overseas, said his approach to prevention and healing revolved around four essential pillars: balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox.

He said life was all about evolving, moving and travelling.

“When you can eat super foods, go to gym but if you don't want to know the root cause of the issue you are facing and change your lifestyle, get stuck between medical help and illness. I saw the gap in people's lives. That's when I decided to become a nutritionist. Chronicle illness leads to multiple metabolic disorders. People take medication but don’t change lifestyle,” he said.

Answering a question on how to prevent insomnia, Luke said people were facing sleep deprivation because of the stress they underwent. “Humans have the habit of comparing themselves with others and building up stress. Human species is the only species who disrespect sleep. Importance of sleeping is detoxing the body, sleep is when growth happens. It's not how many hours of sleep a human being has. It's about how you feel when you wake up. If you feel energetic, then you had a proper sleep or else the sleep was disturbed. Insomnia is just thoughts which should be stopped while sleeping.”

Shubhraa Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad said the health of women is the health of the family.

In the programme, FLO announced women's health packages from Virinchi Hospitals for the members of FLO free of cost to spread awareness on women's health.