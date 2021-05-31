Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 31 May 2021 Drug that blocks mul ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Drug that blocks multiple coronavirus variants in mice identified

PTI
Published May 31, 2021, 1:07 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2021, 1:07 pm IST
The team tested a newly-developed drug molecule called diABZI, which is currently being tested in clinical trials to treat some cancers
The researchers found that diABZI potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection of diverse strains, including variant of concern B.1.351, by stimulating interferon signalling. (Representational image)
 The researchers found that diABZI potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection of diverse strains, including variant of concern B.1.351, by stimulating interferon signalling. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Scientists have identified a new drug which is highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2, and could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses.

The findings, published in the journal Science Immunology, suggest that the drug diABZI activates the body's innate immune response, the first line of defence against invading pathogens.

 

"This paper is the first to show that activating an early immune response therapeutically with a single dose is a promising strategy for controlling the virus, including the South African variant B.1.351, which has led to worldwide concern," said Sara Cherry, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

"The development of effective antivirals is urgently needed for controlling SARS-CoV-2 infection and disease, especially as dangerous variants of the virus continue to emerge," Cherry, the senior author of the study, said.

 

The SARS-CoV-2 virus initially targets epithelial cells in the respiratory tract.

As the first line of defence against infection, the respiratory tract's innate immune system recognises viral pathogens by detecting their molecular patterns.

The researchers first sought to better understand this effect by observing human lung cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 under the microscope.

They found that the virus is able to hide, delaying the immune system's early recognition and response.

The team predicted that it may be able to identify drugs that could set off this immune response in the respiratory cells earlier and prevent severe SARS-CoV-2 infection.

 

To identify drugs that would block SARS-CoV-2 infection, the researchers screened 75 drugs that target sensing pathways in lung cells.

They identified nine candidates that significantly suppressed infection by activating STING -- the simulation of interferon genes which plays an important role in innate immunity.

The team tested a newly-developed drug molecule called diABZI, which is currently being tested in clinical trials to treat some cancers.

The researchers found that diABZI potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection of diverse strains, including variant of concern B.1.351, by stimulating interferon signalling.

 

Interferons are a group of signaling proteins made and released by host cells in response to the presence of several viruses.

The scientists tested the effectiveness of diABZI in transgenic mice that had been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Because the drug needed to reach the lungs, diABZI was administered through a nasal delivery.

Mice treated with diABZI showed much less weight loss than the control mice, and had significantly-reduced viral loads in their lungs and nostrils, and had increased cytokine production.

The findings provide further support that diABZI stimulates interferon for protective immunity, the researchers said.

 

The study also offers promise that diABZI could be an effective treatment for SARS-CoV-2 that could prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms and the spread of infection, they added.

...
Tags: sars-cov-2, clinical trials, diabzi, drug highly effective in preventing severe covid-19, journal science immunology
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Lifestyle

Pegan diet is an amalgamation of the ‘Paleo and vegan’ diets

Pegan Diet is the new nutritional plan on the block

Breathwork exercise

A breathing technique reduces anxiety & stress

Almond Milk

The no-cruelty and no-lactose milk

Demi Lovato

Beyond male and female



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Is Covid-19 treatment based on trial and error?

Dr. Nageshwar Rao

Soul detox

Russell Brand promotes and practice Kundalini yoga

A breathing technique reduces anxiety & stress

Breathwork exercise

The rise & rise of plant-based meat in India

Sri Lankan mock meat curry at Bastian Worli

Playing it safe

Artisans from Craftizen Foundation preparing organic colours
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham