search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Serious warning signs during pregnancy

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Women whose placentas are in an abnormal place should report any signs of bleeding during pregnancy.
Women whose placentas are in an abnormal place should report any signs of bleeding during pregnancy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Women whose placentas are in an abnormal place should report any signs of bleeding during pregnancy. (Photo: Pixabay)

There are certain warning signs in pregnancy that should not be ignored. The sooner problems are diagnosed, the easier it is to treat them appropriately.

Look out for these warning signs if you have complications:

 

If you are having regular contractions
Occasional contractions are a part of your pregnancy period, especially when you get closer to your due date. Some of these early contractions could be painful but they are not usually regular. If you are having contractions more than six times in an hour, this may be a sign of preterm labor.

If you're bleeding heavily
A small amount of blood discharge is absolutely normal during pregnancy but if you are bleeding as heavily as a menstrual period, or more severe than that then this could be fatal. Women whose placentas are in an abnormal place should report any signs of bleeding during pregnancy because of the increased danger to both mother and baby with these diagnoses.

If you feel a flow of runny fluid
Amniotic fluid in which your baby is wrapped is essential to the health of your baby. If your water breaks too soon, there are risks for both you and your baby. For moms, there is a risk of getting a dangerous infection. For babies, there is a risk of impaired growth and development, preterm birth, and death.

If your blood sugar is too high or too low
Many women are diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy. It is very important to monitor your blood sugar and use your insulin as prescribed.

Dr. Shobha Gupta of Mother's Lap IVF Centre explained, "There are serious risks during pregnancy for women with all types of diabetes. Gestational diabetes needs to be recognised and treated quickly because it can cause serious health problems for mother and baby.

"If your blood sugar falls outside the expected ranges and your regular at-home instructions aren't helping, talk to your doctor then."

If your baby has stopped moving
If you are less than 28 weeks pregnant, it's likely that your baby's movements are irregular. By 28 weeks, most babies are active enough for their mothers to notice frequent movement in a pattern. Dr. Anubha Singh from Shantah IVF Centre said, "At this stage, notice all the movements of your baby in a pattern and if you notice that your baby is moving less than usual or not at all; immediately call your doctor. You may be given instructions to follow at home, or you may be advised to go to the hospital for monitoring."

If you have abrupt severe abdominal pain
Some abdominal pains in pregnancy are normal from contractions to muscle pain. "If you find yourself in abrupt severe pain, it can be a sign of a uterine rupture which is a medical emergency endangering the life of both you and your baby," said Dr. Shweta Goswami from Jaypee Hospital.

So ladies, watch out for these symptoms and have a hassle-free pregnancy!

Tags: pregnancy, bleeding, contractions, health, baby


Related Stories

Momnesia: How pregnancy alters a woman's brain
Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy does not increase ADHD risk in children
Expert reveals pregnancy worsens diabetes


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Disharmony between India women's cricket team players and coach Tushar Arothe?

Cheeky selection calls and rigid training sessions have resulted in a rift between the players and the coach, according to reports. (Photo: PTI)
 

Grace is celebration of victory over life's battles, says author Supreeta Singh

"In the four phases of her life, Kavita had encountered four men who eventually leave a deep impression on her,” Singh narrates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Viruses most common cause of meningitis in adults: Study

The study found that viral meningitis now accounts for the majority of cases, as there are vaccines for bacterial meningitis. (Photo: Pixabay)

Adolescent drinking linked to changes in metabolism, grey matter: Study

The findings indicated drinking that is not considered excessive has adverse effects on young people, both metabolism and grey matter. (Photo: Pixabay)

Air pollution causes one in seven new cases of diabetes: Study

Diabetes has primarily been associated with lifestyle factors like diet and a sedentary lifestyle, but pollution is a major contributor. (Representational image)

Woman told to lose weight by doctors has 23 kg cyst removed from ovary

The mass was the equivalent of being pregnant with six babies – the average birth weight in the United States is about 7.5 lbs. (Photo: Pixabay)

There is no such thing as a 'normal' vagina, scientists conclude

The rate of women getting operations to nip and tuck their vaginas has boomed in recent years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham