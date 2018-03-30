Scary reason you should not dry clothes indoors

For some people with asthma who are sensitive to mould spores, it can act as a trigger, causing asthma symptoms to get worse.

Let’s face it, when it is raining outside and there is a mountain of wet clothes to dry, hanging them indoors seem to be a tempting idea.

However, experts warn that it could seriously damage your health.

While it may seem like the cheapest way of getting your laundry done, the Asthma Society of Ireland has issued a warning urging people to avoid hanging their wet clothes indoors as it increases moisture in the room by 30 per cent and encourages the growth of mould.

Mould can affect people who have difficulties with their breathing, asthma, weakened immune systems or skin problems. It's also more likely to affect babies, children and elderly people.

Speaking about it to RTE, Pheena Kenny, of the Asthma Society of Ireland, said, "Moist environments encourage the growth of mould which can release ‘seeds’ called spores.”

She added that spores can cause allergic reactions in some people. Mould and fungal spores are often invisible to the naked eye.

Pheena explains that normally when people breathe in these spores, their immune system will help to get rid of them by coughing and sneezing.

The Aspergillus fumigatus could cause lung infections and grows throughout the year but has a peak in August and September, along with high levels in January and February.