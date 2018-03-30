search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Scary reason you should not dry clothes indoors

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 30, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Experts have issued warning to avoid hanging wet clothes indoors as it increases moisture in room by 30 per cent.
For some people with asthma who are sensitive to mould spores, it can act as a trigger, causing asthma symptoms to get worse.
 For some people with asthma who are sensitive to mould spores, it can act as a trigger, causing asthma symptoms to get worse.

Let’s face it, when it is raining outside and there is a mountain of wet clothes to dry, hanging them indoors seem to be a tempting idea.

However, experts warn that it could seriously damage your health.

 

While it may seem like the cheapest way of getting your laundry done, the Asthma Society of Ireland has issued a warning urging people to avoid hanging their wet clothes indoors as it increases moisture in the room by 30 per cent and encourages the growth of mould.

Mould can affect people who have difficulties with their breathing, asthma, weakened immune systems or skin problems. It's also more likely to affect babies, children and elderly people.

Speaking about it to RTE, Pheena Kenny, of the Asthma Society of Ireland, said, "Moist environments encourage the growth of mould which can release ‘seeds’ called spores.”

She added that spores can cause allergic reactions in some people. Mould and fungal spores are often invisible to the naked eye.

Pheena explains that normally when people breathe in these spores, their immune system will help to get rid of them by coughing and sneezing.

However, for some people with asthma who are sensitive to mould spores, it can act as a trigger, causing asthma symptoms to get worse.

The Aspergillus fumigatus could cause lung infections and grows throughout the year but has a peak in August and September, along with high levels in January and February.

Tags: wet clothes, mold, asthma, health hazard, health and well being, spores


Related Stories

Exercise helps improve depression symptoms, asthma for obese adults: Study
Women with asthma may struggle to conceive
Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why Prince William and Kate Middleton's new baby will be born a commoner

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit Sports Aid at the Copperbox Arena in London, Thursday March 22, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists solve mystery of why our knuckles crack

The study, conducted by the Stanford University, California, used a mathematical model to determine results. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

This image is assembled from a series of January 2018 photos of Mars made by the Mars Curiosity rover. (AP File Photo, NASA)
 

Here are the 5 kinds of vaginas in the world

The most common shape, here the labia minora peek out from in between the labia majora. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

From lip balms, to moisturiser and shampoo, here are things travellers must carry if they are vacationing during summer.
 

Good Friday: 10 things you probably did not know

Accounts of the Gospel state that He was put to death after he was betrayed by Judas and the date falls during Holy Week on the Friday before Easter Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Scientists solve mystery of why our knuckles crack

The study, conducted by the Stanford University, California, used a mathematical model to determine results. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here are the 5 kinds of vaginas in the world

The most common shape, here the labia minora peek out from in between the labia majora. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Painkiller overuse spikes during cold and flu season

Taking too much acetaminophen (Tylenol) is associated with liver and kidney damage. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mandatory nutrition policies may impact sugar consumption, new study finds

Mandatory nutrition policies may impact sugar consumption. (Photo: Pexels)

You could be exposed to harmful chemicals if you dine out too much

You could be exposed to harmful chemicals if you eat out a lot. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham