Hyderabad: Sudden dip in temperature leads to fevers, infections

Published Oct 29, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Most respiratory infections are being observed in people who either stay or work close to main roads.
There are a lot of patients who are down with fevers, cough and cold. (Representational Images)
Hyderabad: The sudden dip in night temperatures has led to fevers and respiratory infections in the state. A senior health official said, “The shift in the temperatures at night was sudden and this has led to an increase in fever cases.” a senior official of fever Hospital explained.

“There are a lot of patients who are down with fevers, cough and cold. The numbers are high and most of them have fevers which do not subside for three to four days,” he added.

 

For this reason, too many swabs are collected and sent for swine flu testing. There are more than 100 samples sent everyday at the Institute of Preventive Medicine for testing. 

A senior health officer explained, “There is a lot of panic testing which is happening. The samples from private hospitals are the highest. It does not mean that the numbers are high.”

The fluctuation in the temperatures and strong wind movements is leading to a transfer of the virus from one place to another. 

To add to this, the dust levels are high due to construction works and bad roads. Vehicular pollution is also causing discomfort during the morning and evening hours. 

Dr C. Vijay Kumar, senior pulmonologist explained, “Most respiratory infections are being observed in people staying closer to main roads. Those who work close to main roads with constant vehicular movement are also experiencing recurrent respiratory problems.” 

