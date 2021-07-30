Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 29 Jul 2021 Excess use of antibi ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Excess use of antibiotics may cause health crisis in India: Expert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 30, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Experts state that secondary infections due to the indiscriminate use of antibiotics will add to an estimated 10 million deaths
Representational Image for antibiotics. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image for antibiotics. (Photo: Pixabay)

HYDERABAD: Indiscriminate use of antibiotics during Covid-19 has added to the problem of antimicrobial resistance in the country making it difficult to meet the goals of eradication of tuberculosis by 2025.

Experts state that secondary infections due to the indiscriminate use of antibiotics will add to an estimated 10 million deaths. This will also lead to the problems of repeated hospitalizations and burden the family economically.

 

Prof. N.K. Ganguly, former director-general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), states that it will be the next big public health crisis in India. AMR accounts for 30 per cent of deaths among newborn babies due to sepsis. The exact depth of the problem requires notification and tabulation of different pathogens that have developed resistance to medicines.

AMR occurs when disease-causing microbes like parasites, fungus, bacteria and viruses develop resistance against the drugs, which were once effectively used to neutralize them. Increased resistance is because the structure of the microbes is altered by prolonged exposure to various drugs, including antibiotics.

 

Tuberculosis causes up to five lakh deaths in India annually, which is the highest in the world. There are half a million cases of drug-resistant TB in the world and a majority of them are from India. This rifampicin-resistant TB is resistant to two most powerful drugs that help to treat the disease. Multi-drug resistant TB reporting is a challenge despite the vast network created in the country. India contributes to one-fourth cases of MDR-TB in the world.

Due to the pandemic, there was a 26 per cent decline in notification of tuberculosis from January to June 2020. The challenges continue as the drugs are not available or due to lack of transportation, financial crisis and other socio-economic problems these patients are not coming to the hospital as it was previously established with the network of healthcare workers. It has been noted that less than 60 per cent of those suffering from MDR-TB are fully cured.

 

Prof. Ganguly said, "We need to have a surveillance system for AMR and it must be recorded properly at the healthcare level. There is also a need to bring about behavioural change to limit the use of antibiotics. At the industry level, misuse of antibiotics in agriculture and livestock industry must be stopped."

...
Tags: antibiotics, covid-19, antimicrobial resistance, tuberculosis, icmr, sepsis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

A whole lot of grey areas exist. People don’t want to “deceive” their partner, but they hide certain information and justify it by saying either the other person won’t understand or that it’s irrelevant now, informs Altaf Shaikh, relationship coach

What’s worse, a lie or a secret?

In Lahaul’s Udaipur, two tents of labourers and a private JCB were washed away in the flash floods around 8 pm on Tuesday. — Representational image/PTI

Cloudbursts kill 18 people in Jammu, HP

Around Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned for an eco-park with 4,000 varieties of herbs in Ramappa in 2019 but the works are yet to take-off. — DC Image

UNESCO tag may spur development of Palampet

Actor Dax Shepard

The T-boom



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)

Unusual school life may affect children’s social behaviour: Experts

Students in several schools have expressed their disappointment over not being able to meet friends and classmates like usual and even missing out on big school events and functions like investiture ceremony, sports functions, and farewell parties. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Exposure Therapy: Walk through your fear

Picture used for representation

IVF success rate has improved by 60 per cent

There are multiple reasons for failed IVFs but that does not mean that another attempt cannot be made. — By arrangement

Covid-positive mums can breastfeed, says Centre's new advisory

It also said that an overall health check-up post-Covid recovery must be carried out in pregnant women. Representational Image. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->