Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 29 Mar 2021 'Dr Reddy' ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

'Dr Reddy's expects Sputnik V vaccine to get approval from Indian regulator soon'

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2021, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 2:13 pm IST
Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India and other countries, official said
A health worker holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 while Charles Chaplin's movies are projected at the Lumiere movie theater, used as vaccination center, in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on March 26, 2021. (Marcelo Manera / AFP)
 A health worker holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 while Charles Chaplin's movies are projected at the Lumiere movie theater, used as vaccination center, in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on March 26, 2021. (Marcelo Manera / AFP)

Hyderabad: Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories expects the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to get approval from the Indian regulator in the next few weeks, a company official has said.

"We expect to get the approval in the next few weeks. It is a two dose vaccine. You take the first dose on day zero and the second one on day 21. The peak immunity develops somewhere between day 28 to day 42. So, it is a two-dose vaccine and we expect it to be available in the next few weeks," Deepak Sapra, the companys CEO, APIs and Services, said.

 

Sapra, who was speaking in a webinar on Sunday evening, was asked as to how soon Sputnik would be available and whether it is a one dose or two doses vaccine.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India and other countries, he said.

Observing that trials of the vaccine have been conducted in Russia, India, the UAE and others, he said the vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of 91.6 per cent as published in reputed journal Lancet.

The data on trials is currently with the Indian regulator and the company expects it to get approved in the next few weeks, he said.

 

"Now, what we have done in India, in addition to all this, we also conducted trials in India and evaluated the vaccine on the Indian population for both safety as well as for immunogenicity. This data is currently with the Indian regulator and we expect it to get approved in the next few weeks," he said.

The webinar on "India's vaccination journey and the second wave of COVID-19' was conducted by the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), Telangana.

Former minister J Geeta Reddy, a medical doctor, moderated the event.

 

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E, and Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, spoke on various important issues concerning COVID-19 surge and the vaccines.

...
Tags: dr reddy's laboratories, sputnik v vaccine, russian coronavirus vaccine, deepak sapra, clinical trial
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Banks worked mainly for R.D. Burman, (Banks terms him the “Mozart of India”) Laxmikant Pyarelal, then Bappi Lahiri, till around the early 1990s. — By arrangement

Chronicled, the incredible journey of India’s shy, wry jazz king

The author's reading of DR’s personality on the whole is accurate despite the scarcely concealed admiration of a gushing fan but the uncritical appreciation of the films made at Bombay Talkies owned by Himanshu Rai. — By arrangement

A well-researched but uncritical portrait of Bollywood’s ‘first lady’

Reading these stories feels like viewing a series of unrelated Polaroid photos: just as one visual starts to come into focus, the next photograph is presented, still not fully developed. — By arrangement

Cleverly imagined and deftly told, Sylvia wears pain lightly

Artisans from Craftizen Foundation preparing organic colours

Playing it safe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

The rise & rise of plant-based meat in India

Sri Lankan mock meat curry at Bastian Worli

Mums who live the Spartan way

Pinky Ranjeet

Beat heat with summer coolants and less food

Rising temperatures are also leading to body drying up with skin cracking, particularly feet and lips. — Representational image/AFP

COVID-19 patients above 65 years of age more prone to reinfection, says study

The rate of infection was five times higher, at 3.3 per cent, among those who returned a positive test during the second wave having previously tested negative. (AP/Manu Fernandez)

Keeping migraine at bay!

A migraine is an episodic debilitating headache requiring long-term management. Experts say yoga exercises, deep breathing and meditation have been proven to reduce stress, one of the main triggers of these headaches. (Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham