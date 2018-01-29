10 foods to prevent heart disease

Heart disease is becoming a growing problem around the world and poor diet is a huge contributing factor.

This is because an unhealthy diet increases the levels of cholesterol. Eating foods packed with various fats like trans from processed foods to those derived from animals like eggs is not good for our heart health.

Various studies have shown just what a difference a diet change can make on one's health.

One in particular, is a study that found one fast-food meal is all it takes to "stiffen your arteries within hours, halving their ability to relax normally", the Daily Mail reported.

However, research has also found switching to plant-based diets can reverse the damage for patients with heart disease at an advanced stage. Researchers found that when people stopped consuming artery-clogging diets, their bodies began to heal and dissolve some of the build up of plaque.

Dr Michael Greger, a physician and expert in lifestyle and diet shared the foods we should be consuming everyday to keep our hearts healthy, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

1. Beans/legumes (three servings)

2. Berries (one large handful)

3. Other fruit (three servings)

4. Cruciferous vegetables (one serving)

Studies show plant-based diets can reduce your stroke risk because it is packed with antioxidants that can fight free radicals that trigger damage in your body.

5. Greens (two servings)

6. Other vegetables (two servings)

A vegetable like beetroot is a great source of vegetable nitrates, which helps lower blood pressure and improves blood flow.

7. Flaxseeds/linseeds (one tablespoon)

Patients ate flaxseeds daily for six months lowered their blood pressure drastically, the report revealed. You can sprinkle it over a salad or soup.

8. Nuts and seeds (one handful)

9. Herbs and spices ( a quarter of a teaspoon)

10. Wholegrains (three servings)

Harvard University researchers found people who eat more whole grains live longer. This is because it has been found to reduce risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and stroke.

11. Exercise (90 minutes)

Giving your body a good workout is equally important as what you put in your body. It may sound trite, but nutrition and exercise really do go hand in hand.