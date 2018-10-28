search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Here's why cottage cheese is the best bed time snack

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 9:55 am IST
It appears to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism and overall health.
Here's why cottage cheese is the best bed time snack.(Photo: Pixabay)
 Here's why cottage cheese is the best bed time snack.(Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: If you have a habit of snacking before bedtime, cottage cheese is the way to go, suggests a recent study.

According to a recent research, consuming 30 grams of protein about 30 minutes before bed appears to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism and overall health. And for those who have sworn off eating at night, there is no gain in body fat.

 

As part of the study, participants, active young women in their early 20s, ate samples of cottage cheese 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. Researchers specifically wanted to see if this food may have an impact on metabolic rate and muscle recovery.

Their findings are published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

Michael Ormsbee, Associate Professor of Nutrition, Food and Exercise Sciences said, "Until now, we presumed that whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein, but we had no real evidence."

"This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation and it gives people options for presleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles," Ormsbee added.

...
Tags: cottage cheese, health, snack


Related Stories

Snacking on cottage cheese may have health benefits: study
Popular 'dragon's breath' snacks can cause skin and internal organ damage
Navratri 2018: Here are 8 healthy snacks for some nutrition


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tour

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in arrive at Fua'amotu Airport in Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope's 95 keeps Windies alive with series-levelling win

Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets (4/35), Virat Kohli completed a hat-trick of hundreds (107) but Shai Hope’s 95 and then bowlers’ collective showings made sure that the night belonged to West Indies as they beat India by 43 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

Regular Android updates now mandatory: Google

Manufacturers will be required to rollout at least four Android security updates within a year of the device’s launch. (Representative Image)
 

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

According to local legend, the Bagot family lost the whole estate on a bet at the races in 1928. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Dont's to avoid sextortion

Scamsters are simply scaring people that they have managed to steal your porn browsing history and that they have recorded a video of you, either naked, masturbating or having sex, using the laptop’s camera.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Antibiotics are 'avoidable trigger' for bowel disease: Study

It is very important that patients continue their antibiotics as these drugs are critical in clearing bacterial infections that can persist and cause serious health problems.

Millions with high blood sugar face tuberculosis risk

Study found that blood samples from those who did not have diabetes still contained molecules associated with people suffering from TB/diabetes.

Cottage cheese as late night snack may boost health, says study

While protein supplements absolutely have their place, it is important to begin pooling data for foods and understanding the role they can play in these situations. (Photo: Pixabay)

How sunbathing every other day impacts skin colour

How sunbathing every other day impacts skin colour. (Photo: Pixabay)

Snacking on cottage cheese may have health benefits: study

This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham