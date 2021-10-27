Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 27 Oct 2021 Covid-19 affected or ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Covid-19 affected oral health badly, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 27, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Oral health of people who suffered from Covid-19 was badly affected, says a study
Dr Namrata Rupani, founder and chief executive officer of Capture Life Dental Care
 Dr Namrata Rupani, founder and chief executive officer of Capture Life Dental Care

Oral health of people who suffered from Covid-19 was badly affected, says a study. Poor oral health hygiene was significantly associated with the pandemic, according to a recent study by the department of dentistry at ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad. The study was carried out from August 2020 to February 2021 and observed that gum bleeding and plaque were found to be high in people who suffered from Covid. Dr Namrata Rupani, founder and chief executive officer of Capture Life Dental Care dwells into need for awareness on oral health and disruptions due to lockdown and Covid 19 cases.

Q. How has oral health been affected during the last 18 months of pandemic?

 

A. Safeguarding one’s oral health is now more than just a priority. What the pandemic taught the world about immunity also applies to dental health. Severely transforming the oral health landscape, the pandemic has had far reaching dental implications. This period has been sensitive for people’s oral health. There has also been limited access to dental practitioners and fear of infections aggravated the problem for many.

Q. How are oral health and severity of Covid-19 related?

Oral health plays a major role but is the most neglected. The need to brush twice a day, flossing and thoroughly rinsing the mouth on a daily basis in order to maintain healthy teeth and gums. It is also important to ensure a healthy PH balance in the mouth region. These routines help maintain good oral health. What we realised in Covid-19 patients was bad oral health compromised their situation further leading to their deterioration. Studies across the world are highlighting a strong oral health defence system which will help in increasing the overall immunity.

 

Q. Which age group neglects dental health?

A. Dental neglect is common amongst many preteens, teens, and students. This age group is usually not well aware of dental hygiene and typically neglects oral care to a huge extent which affects them afterwards. Women in their pre-menopause, menopause and postmenopause stage also need to take care of their teeth and gums. Calcium deficiency in them during these stages leads to complications. It has been noted that regardless of age and gender, it is the socio-demographic variables which significantly influence oral health attitude and behaviour.

 

Oral care requires mental and emotional preparedness. Counselling is an extremely important part of dental practice as it involves motivating patients by making them aware of the benefits of good oral hygiene. In a human body, all aspects of health are interrelated and it requires constructive influence to embrace dental care as a part of overall health.

Q. What are the challenges noted in people for dental care?

A. One of the major challenges is lack of access to routine oral care in a significant number of the population. This has resulted in a wide variety of oral diseases among the general public. Another problem is the lack of initiative in people to approach professionals for their long pending dental problems. There is a need to prioritise oral care by creating awareness on its role on the overall well-being of the body.

 

...
Tags: oral health, oral health problems, oral healthcare
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

Exhibition curator Kattakuri Ravi said the art scene in Visakhapatnam is in its nascent stage yet. The exhibition has been organised to acquaint people of Vizag with art and sensibilities behind it. — By arrangement

Art works at Hawa Mahal attracting modest crowds

Festive gifting is to express a heartfelt gesture and gratitude that leaves a lasting impression

Get mindful when gifting this festive season

Higher transmission rates were associated with lower temperatures and humidity. (Photo: PTI/File)

Study finds 'robust' evidence that COVID-19 is seasonal infection

The new technique of freezing affected tissues helped patients recover within a day and get back to normal life, says Dr C. Narasimhan, director and head of the department of electrophysiology at AIG Hospitals, — DC Image

AIG uses new technique for irregular heart rhythm disorder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Constable riding bicycle for 55 km to work

Though not daily, I cycle to work as frequently as possible. I have completed riding 1,000 kilometres last month, the constable disclosed. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

Delta variant still on prowl, vacconation is a must: Expert

In Hyderabad city, five lakh people have not taken both the doses of vaccines. Representational Image. (AFP)

AIG uses new technique for irregular heart rhythm disorder

The new technique of freezing affected tissues helped patients recover within a day and get back to normal life, says Dr C. Narasimhan, director and head of the department of electrophysiology at AIG Hospitals, — DC Image

Kadapa seeing rise in cases of hypertension and diabetes, survey finds

Diseases like hypertension and diabetes can be avoided, to a large extent, by following health tips and a healthy food habit. (Photo: ANI)

Smoking may increase risk of COVID-19 severity, death, study finds

Studies carried out early on in the pandemic reported a lower prevalence of active smokers among people admitted to hospital with COVID-19. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->