Patients visit doctors post Google search on disease

The medical fraternity welcomes the trend saying that majority of patients approach doctors after having prior information about the disease as well as symptoms.

KOZHIKODE: As the internet becomes a citizen's right, people increasingly google for symptoms of diseases, treatment methods, the best hospitals and the right doctors.

Experts warn that a casual search for a headache could give results like stroke, meningitis and tumour.

The medical fraternity welcomes the trend saying that majority of patients approach doctors after having prior information about the disease as well as symptoms.

"Nowadays we consult patients who have prior knowledge of their disturbances," says Indian Medical Association state president Dr Sugathan.

"Google has rendered a scientific trend, changing the myth that particular doctors could cure even without medicines. Patients enjoy more autonomy now, as more irrelevant tests are done upon their demand."

He feels better participation and evidence-based medicines give health professionals more credibility. However, he advises relying only on sites timely updated and authentic.

"The outcome depends on the personality of the browser and sites. One cannot solely depend on the content on the internet and analysis should be made sensibly," said Dr Abdul Salam of Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

A section of users is sceptical on the trend as addictive and may cause unnecessary scare among patients.

"Once you get into this habit, it becomes easier to rely on it every time something small happens," said Varsha Vinod.

"If a person gets easily distracted by incomplete or even unauthorised sites, there is a high chance that they could develop a sort of paranoia from misdiagnosing the symptoms."