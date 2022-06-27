  
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 27 Jun 2022 Air pollution increa ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Air pollution increases risk of premature death by 20 per cent: Study

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2022, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 7:22 am IST
The study also showed that the one-third of those who lived within 500 metres of a major roadway had a 13 per cent increased risk of death
Living far from specialised medical clinics and near busy roads also increased risk of death, the study said. (PTI)
 Living far from specialised medical clinics and near busy roads also increased risk of death, the study said. (PTI)

Washington: Exposure to above average levels of outdoor air pollution increases the risk of premature death by 20 per cent, and mortality risk from cardiovascular disease by 17 per cent, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, shows that along with high blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking, environmental factors such as air pollution are highly predictive of people's chances of dying, especially from heart attack and stroke.

Using wood- or kerosene-burning stoves, not properly ventilated through a chimney, to cook food or heat the home also increased overall risk of death by 23 per cent and 9 per cent, and cardiovascular death risk by 36 per cent and 19 per cent, the researchers said.

Living far from specialised medical clinics and near busy roads also increased risk of death, they said.

Researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US, collected personal and environmental health data from 50,045 mostly poor, rural villagers living in the northeast Golestan region of Iran.

All study participants were over age 40 and agreed to have their health monitored during annual visits with researchers dating as far back as 2004.

The study not only identifies environmental factors that pose the greatest risk to heart and overall health, but also adds much-needed scientific evidence from people in low- and middle income countries.

Traditional research on environmental risk factors, the researchers noted, has favoured urban populations in high-income countries with much greater access to modern health care services.

Compared with those who have easier access to specialised medical services, those living farther away from clinics with catheterisation labs able to unblock clogged arteries, for example, were at increased risk of death by 1 per cent for every 10 kilometers of distance.

The study also showed that the one-third of study participants who lived within 500 metres of a major roadway had a 13 per cent increased risk of death.

"Our study highlights the role that key environmental factors of indoor/outdoor air pollution, access to modern health services, and proximity to noisy, polluted roadways play in all causes of death and deaths from cardiovascular disease in particular," said study senior author and cardiologist Rajesh Vedanthan.

"Our findings help broaden the disease-risk profile beyond age and traditional personal risk factors," said Vedanthan, an associate professor at NYU Langone Health.

The study showed that other environmental factors included in the analysis -- low neighbourhood income levels, increased population density, and too much nighttime light exposure -- were not independent predictors of risk of death, despite previous research in mostly urban settings suggesting otherwise.

The researchers analysed data gathered through December 2018. They then created a predictive model on overall death risk and death risk from cardiovascular disease.

The researchers plan to continue their analysis and hope to apply the predictive model to other countries with the aim of fine-tuning its predictive capacity.

Their new tool could serve as a guide for evaluating the effectiveness of environmental, lifestyle, and personal health changes in reducing mortality rates worldwide, they said.

...
Tags: air pollution


Horoscope 28 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

Some are of the opinion that the officials downplay the spread of dengue and downplay the numbers just like they did in case of Covid-19. — Representational image/Pixabay

Onset of monsoon triggers fear of vector-borne diseases in Hyderabad

Almost 80 per cent of meals consumed by youngsters are processed food or junk ordered online. They find it comfortable as food delivery apps are very quick. — Representational image/Pixabay

Eating junk foods leads to mental disorders: Experts

A two-day national level dance competition was held at Prism pub, Gachibowli on June 25 and 26. (Image credit: Facebook)

Two-day dance event at Hyderabad's Prism pub

A welcome sign, however, is that the tiger has not killed any domestic animal. At the same time, it has stayed away from the five cages kept at various places within the forest to capture it. — DC file photo

Royal Bengal tiger in Prathipadu area remains elusive



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Eating junk foods leads to mental disorders: Experts

Almost 80 per cent of meals consumed by youngsters are processed food or junk ordered online. They find it comfortable as food delivery apps are very quick. — Representational image/Pixabay

Onset of monsoon triggers fear of vector-borne diseases in Hyderabad

Some are of the opinion that the officials downplay the spread of dengue and downplay the numbers just like they did in case of Covid-19. — Representational image/Pixabay

For a ballerina’s bod

Hand Stand, This routine is a form of physical exercise inspired from classical ballet. (DC FIle)

Govt app for free diagnostic tests

Since the launch of Telangana Diagnostics, as many as 27 lakh people have availed its services, he said, adding once results come, free medicines and treatment are provided, and if required, patients are admitted to larger government hospitals for treatment. (Photo: Pixabay)

Half of Covid survivors show one symptom even two years after infection: Lancet study

The long-term health impacts of COVID-19 have remained largely unknown, as the longest follow-up studies to date have spanned around one year. (Representational image: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->