search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Vaseline may not help cuts and scrapes get better, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
While experts say Vaseline prevents scabs so injuries are less itchy and heal faster, study finds it stops body forming natural plaster.
This newly discovered natural plaster is a film of protein, a fiftieth the thickness of a human hair that keeps out bacteria including E.coli and staphylococcus aureus. (Photo: Pixabay)
 This newly discovered natural plaster is a film of protein, a fiftieth the thickness of a human hair that keeps out bacteria including E.coli and staphylococcus aureus. (Photo: Pixabay)

While it is one of the first things many parents reach for when their child takes a tumble, researchers are now claiming that using Vaseline for cuts is a bad idea.

Petroleum jelly is recommended to ‘protect’ minor scrapes and cuts, and experts say it prevents scabs forming so injuries are less itchy, heal faster and leave smaller scars.

 

However, a study led by the University of Leeds found Vaseline stops the body forming its own ‘natural plaster’.

This newly discovered natural plaster is a film of protein, a fiftieth the thickness of a human hair that keeps out bacteria including E.coli and staphylococcus aureus.

According to researchers, the lack of it may lead to greater risk of skin infections. But petroleum jelly stops the reaction between blood and air needed to form the film.

Lead author of the study Professor Robin Ariens, said that people use petroleum jelly to prevent clotting, and prevent excessive bleeding.

However, she added, “It is better to leave the cut to heal with the body’s own protective barrier, which acts like a natural plaster. I would advise people to avoid using Vaseline or, if they really must, to use it half an hour after suffering a cut, since the film is then fully formed.”

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends petroleum jelly for keeping a wound moist, so it does not dry out and form a scab, which takes longer to heal. This is said to prevent the scar left behind from getting too large, deep or itchy.

However, when researchers used Vaseline on human blood clots and on mice, the oily substance blocked the body’s ‘natural plaster’ or biofilm.

Unilever, the makers of Vaseline, responded to the findings published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation saying, “For over 140 years our Vaseline Petroleum Jelly has proven to be an effective product in locking in moisture and helping skin stay healthy. It is widely recognised as a skin protectant, specifically in preventing the skin’s surface from drying out.”

 

Tags: vaseline, scabs, injuries, healing, vaseline stops healing, health and well being, university of leeds, natural plaster, petroleum jelly, biofilm, bacteria


Related Stories

Hope for diabetic patient with slow-healing wounds.
Music therapy aids healing of military personnel: Study
Turmeric is more effective than paracetamol or ibuprofen at healing injuries


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sunny Leone is latest to use PETA India’s cruelty-free logo for new cosmetics brand

Leone was PETA India's 2016 Person of the Year.
 

England football fans filmed making Nazi salutes banned from national matches

The duo had purchased tickets for a number of games at the World Cup which they will now miss due to the ban (Photo: YouTube)
 

Neuroscientist claims there is no difference between male and female brains

Neuroscientist claims there is no difference between male and female brains. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Diego Maradona becomes the latest meme sensation after Argentina's World Cup win

Throughout Argentina's nerve-shredding 2-1 victory, which secured the South American giants' passage into the last 16, the host broadcaster television feed regularly cut to images of Maradona as the tension mounted. (Photo: AFP)
 

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb knighted by Prince Charles

Singer and songwriter Barry Gibb is knighted by Britain's Prince Charles, during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Team India's score of 16.1 very low: Yo-Yo test founder Jens Bangsbo

The fitness test is useful to obtain an idea of the physical capacity of the player. The participants are running 20 meters back and forth as a Yo-Yo. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Neuroscientist claims there is no difference between male and female brains

Neuroscientist claims there is no difference between male and female brains. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sign of abnormal tissue growth in uterus is fatigue

Sign of abnormal tissue growth in uterus is fatigue. (Photo: Pixabay)

Early detection of head, neck cancers now possible with this new method

Early detection of head, neck cancers now possible with this new method. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sleep issues can increase risk of cardiovascular disease in women: Study

Sleep issues can increase risk of cardiovascular disease in women. (Photo: Pixabay)

Smoke from outdoor fire pits, BBQs can cause heart disease, lung disorders and cancer

The International Agency for Research on Cancer says, wood smoke contains at least five cancer-causing chemicals. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham