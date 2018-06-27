search on deccanchronicle.com
Half of women under 34 don't enjoy sex; one in three has reproductive issues

Study found a third of women are experiencing severe reproductive issues including infertility, period pains or menopause.
A new study now finds that nearly 50 per cent of women aged between 25 and 34 have not enjoyed sex in the past year.

A survey in England further revealed that a third of women are experiencing severe reproductive issues including infertility, period pains or menopause.

 

Around 49 per cent of young women are unhappy with their life in the bedroom, while women aged 55 to 64 are far more content, with only 29 per cent saying they lack sexual enjoyment.

Experts say enjoying sex is an important factor in reproductive health and mental and emotional wellbeing.

However, many of those affected by a lack of enthusiasm or other reproductive or sexual health issues say they are reluctant to speak to their doctor or boss about their complaint for fear of being judged.

The survey found the health issues ranged from struggling to conceive, heavy or irregular periods, debilitating menopausal symptoms or lack of sexual enjoyment.

Dr Jane Dickson, vice president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive healthcare told The Times: 'The importance of having a healthy, enjoyable sexual life cannot be overstated as this strongly contributes to general wellbeing. However, there is still much stigma and embarrassment when it comes to sexual function – especially when we are talking about women's sexual pleasure.”

She further added that if women lacked sexual enjoyment they should know that they can talk to a specialist and get support from psychosexual services in sexual and reproductive healthcare clinics.

Dr Asha Kasliwal, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, said that it is alarming and deeply concerning that almost a third of all women surveyed experiences serious reproductive health issues with many reluctant to seek help.

She added, “Contraception, abortion, menstrual health, menopause and other issues have for too long being de-prioritised in the health system.”

