search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

You can die of loneliness, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 27, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
Experts say social isolation could raise chance of a premature death by 50 per cent.
The analysis also adds that people with cardiovascular problems were far more likely to die early if they were isolated. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The analysis also adds that people with cardiovascular problems were far more likely to die early if they were isolated. (Photo: Pixabay)

According to a new study, loneliness may raise the risk of a heart attack by more than 40 per cent.

The major study also suggests that social isolation can increase the chance of a stroke by 39 per cent and premature death by up to 50 per cent.

 

The analysis, the largest study of its kind, also adds that people with cardiovascular problems were far more likely to die early if they were isolated, suggesting the importance of family and friends in aiding recovery.

The research team, which included British academics, said lonely people had a higher rates of chronic diseases and smoking and showed more symptoms of depression.

Speaking about it, Christian Hakulinen, the University of Helsinki expert who led the study, said that having few social contacts was a risk factor for early death, particularly among those with pre-existing cardiovascular disease.

He added, “The message is that if we target the conventional risk factors then we could perhaps reduce the cardiovascular disease among those who are isolated or lonely.”

He further elaborated, “It is also important we show that those who are socially isolated might have a worse prognosis after a heart attack or stroke.”

According to the study, social isolation was associated with a 43 per cent higher risk of first-time heart attack when age, gender and ethnicity were factored in.

Once lifestyle and socio-economic factors were taken into account, this explained 84 per cent of the increased risk, suggesting the lonely and isolated were most vulnerable to well-known risks.

Similarly, social isolation was associated with a 39 per cent heightened chance of a first-time stroke, but the other conventional risk factors accounted for 83 percent of it.

The results were similar for loneliness and risk of first-time heart attack or stroke, according to the study in the medical journal Heart. Those who already had cardiovascular problems were 50 per cent more likely to die if socially isolated and still a quarter more likely to die once known risks had been accounted for.

Tags: loneliness, lonely, social isolation, death, cardiovascular disease, heart attack, health and well being


Related Stories

Prolonged antibiotic use in women ups death risk: Study
Watch: Men ruthlessly beat dog to death in Gujarat, FIR lodged after PETA complains
Lack of early detection is leading cause of sepsis deaths: Expert
Loneliness does not cause older adults to visit health clinics, researchers say
Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher
Dealing with loneliness


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman's eyes gouged out, hands cut by ex-husband in vicious attack

-year-old Song Huadi’s former husband also cut tendons of her hands (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists reverse Alzheimer's disease in mice

Scientists reverse Alzheimer's disease mice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

5 ways smiling more can improve your life

A study found that students who watched a film that made them smile and laugh were then better at performing mental arithmetic tasks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mi MIX 2S breaks record with 101 DxOMark AI camera, launched in China

The Mi MIX 2S is claimed by Xiaomi to be a hardcore iPhone X rival.
 

Indian scandal brews over claim Modi's app ships data abroad

An Indian woman about to download Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official smartphone app in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

This is brutal! Comic video trolling Australian team over ball tampering goes viral

There has been a national outcry over Smith's admission that the leadership group within the team decided to cheat. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Scientists reverse Alzheimer's disease in mice

Scientists reverse Alzheimer's disease mice. (Photo: Pixabay)

IIT students to conduct study on reframing biological clock

The researchers are going to undertake a study on the ways in which ageing is conceptualised through In-Vitro Fertilisation.

5 ways smiling more can improve your life

A study found that students who watched a film that made them smile and laugh were then better at performing mental arithmetic tasks. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women, PCOS could be why you’re suddenly packing on the pounds

PCOS could be the reason for your sudden weight gain. (Photo: Canva)

Man's beer belly turns out to be 13 kg tumour that was growing for 10 years

A CAT scan revealed that his beer belly was actually a 13 kg abdominal tumour (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham