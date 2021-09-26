Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 26 Sep 2021 COVID vaccinated pre ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

COVID vaccinated pregnant women pass protection to newborns: Study

ANI
Published Sep 26, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
The study authors observed the highest levels of antibodies in cord blood of mothers who were fully vaccinated
The findings of the study were published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM'. (Representational image: ANI)
 The findings of the study were published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM'. (Representational image: ANI)

Washington: According to a new study, women who receive the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy pass high levels of antibodies to their babies.

The findings of the study were published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM'.

 

The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the researchers say, lies in their ability to trigger the production of the right antibodies, blood proteins capable of protecting individuals from infection.
Whether this protection could pass from mothers to their infants before birth had remained a question.

The new study of 36 newborns whose mothers received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy found that 100 per cent of the infants had protective antibodies at birth.

Antibodies can either be produced as part of the natural response to infection or triggered by vaccines.

 

With that in mind, the research team was able to tell apart antibodies in the neonatal blood that were created in response to natural infection from those made in response to the vaccines.

The result is relevant because natural antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus are not sufficiently protective for many people.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that just 23 per cent of pregnant women have been vaccinated, despite growing evidence of prenatal vaccine safety.

Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the study authors observed the highest levels of antibodies in cord blood of mothers who were fully vaccinated during the second half of their pregnancies.

 

This insight provides evidence of transferred immunity to neonates, which correlates to protection against infection for infants during the first months of life.

"Studies continue to reinforce the importance of vaccines during pregnancy and their power to protect two lives at once by preventing severe illness in both mothers and babies," said Ashley S. Roman, MD, director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the Silverman Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health, and one of the study's principal investigators.

 

"If babies could be born with antibodies, it could protect them in the first several months of their lives, when they are most vulnerable," added Roman.
As the COVID-19 vaccines received authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration, the CDC consistently asserted that they should not be withheld from people who are pregnant and want the vaccine.

Dr Roman and colleagues confirm the strong evidence that the mRNA vaccines are safe during pregnancy in a study published on August 16 in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology--Maternal-Fetal Medicine', titled 'COVID-19 Vaccination in Pregnancy: Early Experience from a Single Institution'.
The study found no increased risks during pregnancy, birth complications, or identifiable risks to the fetus among those who received the vaccine.

 

In the current study, though the sample size is small, "it is encouraging that neonatal antibody levels are high if women are vaccinated," said Jennifer L. Lighter, MD, associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics, hospital epidemiologist at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, and the study's senior author.

Existing studies analyse antibodies to the spike protein (anti-S IgG) alone, which may be present after natural infection or vaccination, and do not include antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein (anti-N IgG), which is only present following natural infection.

 

Among the 36 samples collected, all had high levels of anti-S IgG. Of those samples, 31 were tested for anti-N IgG and were negative.

"High levels of transplacental antibody transfer are not surprising. It is consistent with what we see with other immunisations," said Dr Lighter.

"Our findings add to a growing list of important reasons why women should be advised to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy for the added benefit of their newborn receiving crucial protection," added Dr Lighter.

Additional research is needed to determine how effective the infant antibodies are, how long protection will last, and if vaccination in the second half of pregnancy may confer higher levels of antibody transfer than vaccination earlier in pregnancy.

 

Future studies should also focus on antibody transmission to newborns in a larger population and the durability of antibody detection during infancy.

...
Tags: covid vaccine, pregnant women, covid vaccinated


Latest From Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Cover of the book 'A Rude Life'

Vir’s lesson: If you’ve done it, own it. At least the good part

Photo used for representation

Take the break

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Men and women differ in fear, risk perception during COVID

Men are more likely to be concerned about financial consequences from COVID-19 while women report greater fear and more negative expectations about health-related outcomes. (Photo: Representational/ANI)

Excess use of antibiotics may cause health crisis in India: Expert

Representational Image for antibiotics. (Photo: Pixabay)

COVID-19 most transmissible 2 days before, 3 days after symptoms appear: Study

In comparison to mild and moderate symptomatic individuals, asymptomatic primary individuals were much less likely to transmit COVID to close contacts. (Representational image: PTI)

Study says social distancing is not enough to prevent virus

The researchers found that aerosols travelled farther and more quickly in rooms with displacement ventilation, where fresh air continuously flows from the floor and pushes old air to an exhaust vent near the ceiling. Representational Image. (ANI)

The heart and brain in danger too

Picture used for representation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->