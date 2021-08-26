Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 26 Aug 2021 COVID-19 most transm ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

COVID-19 most transmissible 2 days before, 3 days after symptoms appear: Study

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2021, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 2:00 pm IST
Infected individuals were more likely to be asymptomatic if they contracted the virus from a primary case
In comparison to mild and moderate symptomatic individuals, asymptomatic primary individuals were much less likely to transmit COVID to close contacts. (Representational image: PTI)
 In comparison to mild and moderate symptomatic individuals, asymptomatic primary individuals were much less likely to transmit COVID to close contacts. (Representational image: PTI)

Beijing: People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, are most contagious two days before, and three days after they develop symptoms, according to a study conducted in China.

The research, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, also found that infected individuals were more likely to be asymptomatic if they contracted the virus from a primary case -- the first infected person in an outbreak -- who was also asymptomatic.

 

"In previous studies, viral load has been used as an indirect measure of transmission," said Leonardo Martinez, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) in the US.

"We wanted to see if results from these past studies, which show that that COVID cases are most transmissible a few days before and after symptom onset, could be confirmed by looking at secondary cases among close contacts," Martinez said.

The researchers conducted contact tracing and studied COVID-19 transmission among approximately 9,000 close contacts of primary cases in the Zhejiang province of China from January 2020 to August 2020.

 

"Close" contacts included household contacts -- defined as individuals who lived in the same household or who dined together -- co-workers, people in hospital settings, and riders in shared vehicles.

The researchers, including study co-lead Yang Ge from the University of Georgia College of Public Health, US, monitored infected individuals for at least 90 days after their initial positive COVID test results to distinguish between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases.

Of the individuals identified as primary cases, 89 per cent developed mild or moderate symptoms, and only 11 per cent were asymptomatic -- and no one developed severe symptoms.

 

Household members of primary cases, as well as people who were exposed to primary cases multiple times or for longer durations of time, had higher infection rates than other close contacts.

However, regardless of these risk factors, close contacts were more likely to contract COVID-19 from the primary infected individual if they were exposed shortly before or after the individual developed noticeable symptoms.

"Our results suggest that the timing of exposure relative to primary-case symptoms is important for transmission, and this understanding provides further evidence that rapid testing and quarantine after someone is feeling sick is a critical step to control the epidemic," Martinez said.

 

In comparison to mild and moderate symptomatic individuals, asymptomatic primary individuals were much less likely to transmit COVID to close contacts -- but if they did, the contacts were also less likely to experience noticeable symptoms, the researchers said.

"This study further emphasises the need for vaccination, which reduces clinical severity among people that develop COVID," Martinez added.

...
Tags: covid symptoms, asymptomatic covid patients, primary cases


Latest From Lifestyle

Men are more likely to be concerned about financial consequences from COVID-19 while women report greater fear and more negative expectations about health-related outcomes. (Photo: Representational/ANI)

Men and women differ in fear, risk perception during COVID

Padma Lakshmi

Padma slams American writer for racist review

Whisky tasting session organised by The Dram Club

The world of whisky clubs

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Men and women differ in fear, risk perception during COVID

Men are more likely to be concerned about financial consequences from COVID-19 while women report greater fear and more negative expectations about health-related outcomes. (Photo: Representational/ANI)

Understanding Fragile X better

Shalini Kedia

Mother should take a call on childbirth: Dr Evita Fernandez

In the face of devastating times, city-based Fernandez Hospitals was on the frontline, treating and helping pregnant women deliver without any hassle, and its chairperson, Dr. Evita Fernandez, a doctor par excellence, stood with the midwives, in managing the deliveries of women, amid fears of virus infection. (DC Image)

The heart and brain in danger too

Picture used for representation

Excess use of antibiotics may cause health crisis in India: Expert

Representational Image for antibiotics. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->