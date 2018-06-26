search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Diabetic mums are more likely to have children with autism, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Research, in recent years, has pointed toward a link between the condition, the immune system and the developing foetal brain.
Research from the Kaiser Permanente health system in California suggests that the inflammation, toxic levels of glucose and immune system effects of all kinds of maternal diabetes may increase the child's risk of autism by as much as two-fold. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Research from the Kaiser Permanente health system in California suggests that the inflammation, toxic levels of glucose and immune system effects of all kinds of maternal diabetes may increase the child's risk of autism by as much as two-fold. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study now shows that women with any form of diabetes are at greater risk of having children with an autism spectrum disorder.

The study found it included women who did not have diabetes before they got pregnant but developed it while carrying their babies, as well as those who had type 1 diabetes throughout their lives.

 

Research, in recent years, has pointed toward a link between the condition, the immune system and the developing foetal brain. 

Research from the Kaiser Permanente health system in California suggests that the inflammation, toxic levels of glucose and immune system effects of all kinds of maternal diabetes may increase the child's risk of autism by as much as two-fold.

Studies have identified more than 100 genetic links or mutations that seem to increase an individual's risks of autism, but 85 per cent of cases are not explained by these DNA factors.

According to researchers environmental factors interact with these genes and lead to changes that affect the earliest stages of a baby's brain development.  

Researchers are most interested in how oxygen deprivation (for the baby), viruses and diabetes during pregnancy might affect autism risks for a woman's child.

Two years back, lead study author Dr Anny Xian and her team at Kaiser Permanente found that women who were diagnosed with gestational diabetes before they had been pregnant for 26 weeks were at a 42 per cent greater risk of having a child with autism than other women were.

They did not find the same risks associated with gestational diabetes diagnosed later on in the pregnancy, but in the new research, Dr Xian's team discovered that any earlier development of diabetes in the mother seemed to raise risks for autism.

Tags: diabetes, mothers, children, autism, type 1 diabetes, health and well being, autism spectrum disorder, toxic glucose, immune system, dna, brain development


Related Stories

Expert reveals pregnancy worsens diabetes
Study finds common white pigment linked to diabetes
Diabetes may be an early indicator of pancreatic cancer


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Virat Kohli-led Team India in nets, gets tips from Shastri

Arjun Tendulkar, who has often trained with the Indian team and last year, bowled to the England Test team, received some “words of wisdom” from the Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo: PTI)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo foul sets penalties record during Portugal-Iran game

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought down in the box shortly into the second half in Saransk, with the penalty awarded by use of the video assistant referee (VAR). (Photo: AFP)
 

Get iOS 12 early on your iPhone with the new public beta

If you are an iPhone user, all you need to do is subscribe to the Apple’s Public Beta Program here with your Apple ID (it is completely free for all devices).
 

French study claims legalising marijuana may lead to increased use of the drug

Legalisation of marijuana had eased the caseload of the police and judiciary. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here’s how ketamine keeps depression at bay

The effects of ketamine typically lasts about a week -- much longer than would be expected with ketamine's six-hour half-life in the body. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 with triple-camera setup?

Samsung's forthcoming smartphone - Galaxy S10 will mark the tenth-anniversary of the Galaxy S series, slated to launch in 2019. (Photo credit: Gizchina/ representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Flight attendants may have higher cancer rates

Sun exposure, a leading risk factor for skin cancers, might also be higher for flight attendants because they might spend time in the sun on layovers. (Photo: Facebook)

US approves first marijuana plant-derived drug for epilepsy

The drug's approval permits its use in patients aged two years and older with Dravet Syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). (Photo: Pixabay)

Here’s how ketamine keeps depression at bay

The effects of ketamine typically lasts about a week -- much longer than would be expected with ketamine's six-hour half-life in the body. (Photo: Pexels)

Cannabis use can drastically increase risk of developing psychotic disorder

Cannabis use can drastically increase risk of developing psychotic disorder. (Photo: Pexels)

Scientists develop unique patch to treat oral ulcers

Scientists develop unique patch to treat oral ulcers . (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham